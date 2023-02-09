Fenix Outdoor: Q4 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 December 2022

Fourth quarter 2022-10-01 - 2022-12-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR

206 494 (TEUR: 199 620), an increase of 3,4%.

206 494 (TEUR: 199 620), an increase of 3,4%. The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 28 585 (TEUR: 32 253).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

12 545 (TEUR: 17 624).

12 545 (TEUR: 17 624). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

8 828 (TEUR: 17 085).

8 828 (TEUR: 17 085). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR

6 045 (TEUR: 11 740).

6 045 (TEUR: 11 740). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,45 (EUR: 0,88).

Period 2022-01-01 - 2022-12-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR:

770 143 (TEUR: 658 221), an increase of 17,0%.

770 143 (TEUR: 658 221), an increase of 17,0%. The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 138 627 (TEUR: 135 308).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

83 473 (TEUR: 83 851).

83 473 (TEUR: 83 851). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

82 773 (TEUR: 81 741).

82 773 (TEUR: 81 741). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR

60 926 (TEUR: 56 661).

60 926 (TEUR: 56 661). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 4,57 (EUR: 4,25).

Dividend proposal

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of 15,00 (15,00) Swedish Kronor, "SEK", per B-share and 1,5 (1,5) SEK per A-share.

Holding of own shares

As per 2022-12-31 the company holds 132 337 B-shares representing 0,98 % of the capital.

Financial information

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication February 9 2023 at 16 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58