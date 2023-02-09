Anzeige
WKN: A117M8 ISIN: LU0974299876 Ticker-Symbol: 2G2 
Tradegate
09.02.23
15:38 Uhr
157,55 Euro
+1,20
+0,77 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,70158,4516:39
157,65158,4516:38
PR Newswire
09.02.2023 | 16:24
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globant Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Assistant to build digital products from written notes

Globant's Low Code Platform, GeneXus, incorporates LLM to further automate the software-building process to create entire systems.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has announced a major update to its AI-powered Low Code platform, GeneXus. Through the combination of deterministic symbolic AI with LLM (Large Language Model) technology, GeneXus Next can now create and maintain unprecedented enterprise software solutions in record time.

