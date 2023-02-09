The biologics fill finish services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

A number of biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their biologics fill finish operations, thereby, prompting stakeholders engaged in this domain to undertake several expansion initiatives to cater to the needs of clients around the globe.

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Biologics Fill Finish Services Market (3rd Edition), 2022-2035" report to its list of offerings.





Given the growing pipeline of biologics, lack of technical expertise, and huge capital investment in the installation of fill finish equipment, a number of drug manufacturers are turning to contract service providers in order to ensure the development of quality drug products. This evident surge in the demand for biologics fill finish services has presented lucrative opportunities for service providers having necessary fill finish capabilities.

To order this 650+ page report, which features 280+ figures and 230+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biologics-fill-finish-services-market/256.html

Key Market Insights

More than 175 service providers claim to offer services for biologic fill finish operations

The biologics fill finish market is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized, and large players. It is worth noting that this market is currently dominated by mid-sized companies (having 51-500employees), which represent more than 40% of the industry stakeholders, worldwide.

Several partnerships have been established in the biologics fill finish services domain, since 2013

Nearly 40% of the deals were inked in 2020. Majority of the instances captured in the report were service agreements (60%). In addition, more than 50 deals have been inked by players to offer biologics fill finish services for vaccines.

Over 170 expansions have been reported in biologics fill finish services domain, since 2013

More than 50% of the total expansions were focused on enhancing the dedicated capacities, thereby enabling the industry stakeholders to accommodate their growing business and address the surge in the demand for fill finish services. Further, more than 45% of the expansions involved the establishment of new plant / facilities or adding area to the existing facilities, across different geographical locations.

The currently available biologics fill finish capacity is estimated to be over 250 Kiloliters

Around 90% of the installed fill finish capacity belongs to the companies with commercial scale production capabilities. In fact, close to 85% of the available capacity belongs to the large companies (havingmore than 500 employees).

The demand for biologics fill finish services is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 14%

Currently, more than 60% of the overall demand for biologics fill/ finish services is generated from filling of vials. Moreover, close to 40% of the demand is likely to be generated in the Europe region.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to capture more than 70% of the market share by 2035

In terms of type of biologics, antibodies and vaccines are expected to occupy a larger share (~70%) of the total biologics fill finish services market in 2035. Further, over 25% of the biologics fill finish services market share for therapeutic areas is captured by oncological disorders.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/256/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

What is fill finish?

Who are the key players offering biologics fill finish services?

Where are biologics fill finish facilities located?

What is the market share of ampoules, cartridges, vials, and syringes in fill finish?

What types of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?

What is the current demand for biologics fill finish services?

What is the current and future market size for biologics fill finish services?

The financial opportunity within the biologics fill finish services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Packaging Container

Ampoules



Cartridges



Syringes



Vials

Type of Biologic

Antibodies



Cell Therapies



Gene Therapies



Oligonucleotides



Proteins / Peptides



Vaccines



Others

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders



Autoimmune Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Cardiovascular Disorders



Other Disorders

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical



Commercial

Company Size

Large



Mid-sized



Small

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in the demand for cell and gene therapies is driving the growth of the biologics fill finish market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Matt Delaney (Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics)

(Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics) Purushottam Singnurkar (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International)

Ales Sima (Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing)

(Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing) Amit Chandra (Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi)

(Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi) Jos Vergeest (International Business Developer, HALIX)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering biologics fill finish services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on biologics fill finish services, location of facilities recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Asymchem

BioReliance

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Catalent Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

Fareva

Fresenius Kabi

Glaxo SmithKline

Hetero Drugs

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Lonza

Patheon

Pierre Fabre

Recipharm

Samsun Biologics

Syngene

Takara Bio

Wacker Biotech

WuXi AppTec

WuXi Biologics

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/biologics-fill-finish-services-market/256.html

or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Lyophilization Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecast, 2022-2035

Container Closure Integrity Testing Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-biologics-fill-finish-services-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-4-till-2035--claims-roots-analysis-301742718.html