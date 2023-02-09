Anzeige
WKN: A3CMUG ISIN: FI4000506811 
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2023 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Nexstim Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (87/23)

Nexstim Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Nexstim Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Please note that the shares will remain listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland. 

Short name:   NXTMS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000506811
----------------------------
Order book ID: 103571   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be
April 14, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
