Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2023 | 17:30
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 9

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2022

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2022 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

9 February 2022

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.