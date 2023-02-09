Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), announced its financial calendar for the year 2023.

Mars 9th 2023: Full Year Earnings 2022

Full Year Earnings 2022 April 19th 2023: Q1 2023 Revenue

Q1 2023 Revenue July 24th 2023: Half Year Earnings 2023

Half Year Earnings 2023 October 19th 2023: Q3 2023 Revenue

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com

Supplementary non-IFRS financial information

Verimatrix uses performance indicators that are not strictly accounting measures in accordance with IFRS. They are defined in Appendix 1 of this press release. They should be considered as additional information, which cannot replace any other strictly accounting-based operating or financial performance measure, as presented in the consolidated financial statements, including the income statement set out in Appendix 1 hereof.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Verimatrix. Although Verimatrix believes its expectations to be based on reasonable assumptions, they do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements owing to a number of risks and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005055/en/

Contacts:

Investor and media contacts

Investor Relations

Jean-François Labadie

Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Financial Press

Mathias Jordan

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

mjordan@actifin.fr

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com