Shares issued by Kvika bank hf. (symbol: KVIKA) have received an observation status with reference to announcement from KVIKA bank hf., dated February 9, 2023. The observation is based upon article 4.1.1 in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an issuer receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.