Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, announces today the closing of the acquisition in Portugal of a majority stake in Kilometer Low Cost S.A. ("KLC"). This closing announcement follows from the signing of the acquisition documents that was announced on 16 December 2022.

As KLC owns and operates of one of the largest networks of EV charging stations in Portugal, in particular for fastcharging, this acquisition will support the positioning of Atlante as a leading player in Iberia and take the company one step closer towards its ambition to become the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe.

The closing of the transaction took place following full compliance with customary approvals and regulatory consents, including consent to the change of control by key stakeholders and clearance by the competent antitrust authorities.

The transaction consists of Atlante acquiring 60% of the shares of KLC for an equity consideration to the sellers of around €4.5 million, whilst granting Atlante an option to acquire and the selling shareholders a symmetric option to sell to Atlante, the remaining 40% by 2024 for an equity consideration ranging from €1.7 million and €6.7 million depending on the achievement of specific targets in 2023.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies. For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

