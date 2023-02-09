

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter users in the U.S. and Canada were unable to send tweets on Wednesday and received an error message saying that they were 'over the daily limit for sending tweets.'



'Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed,' the social media company tweeted.



About 30 minutes later, users were able to send tweets again but were still unable to send direct messages and follow other users.



A daily limit of 2,400 tweets per day was placed by the Elon Musk-owned platform to lower traffic on its operations, according to reports.



Musk had cut Twitter's workforce over the last few months since he acquired the platform last October for $44 billion. Tech experts have been warning that such massive job cuts could cause technical issues with the platform. However, it is not clear whether Wednesday's outage was due to reduced headcount.



Twitter has also announced that users of its $8 a month subscription service in the US can now post longer tweets. Twitter Blue subscribers can now post up to 4,000 characters, far more than the 280-character limit imposed on non-paying users.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.