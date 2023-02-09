Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - United Wealth of America, a financial innovation, investment, and estate planning firm, has announced its release of financial literacy platform Tax-Free Financial Plan (TFFP). As an online financial coaching company that deals with small businesses, corporate planning, and non-profit organizations United Wealth of America has designed TFFP to also cater to the individual looking to improve their financial future.

TFFP is a service that aims to help people achieve financial independence. TFFP is accessible for everyone.

Since the inception of TFFP, Adam Farfan, Founder of UWA, has partnered up with some of the largest corporations in the world to help educate clients about these programs.

The firm assists clients in diversifying funds between applicable tax-free investments. These clients often have regular investments such as 401(k)/403(b), Traditional IRA/Roth IRA, Municipal Bonds, Tax-free Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), and US Series I Savings Bonds.

"My goal is for everyone in America to achieve financial literacy," Adam says, "I'm taking what I've learned after decades in finance, working with many different approaches and industries under my wing."

By balancing this with capable ventures, the team behind TFFP is helping clients through coaching and mentoring to take advantage of available legal resources to realize their full professional potential.

As part of the rollout of TFFP, United Wealth of America is preparing National Expansion Seminars across the US virtual offices worldwide.

United Wealth of America offers clients guidance in the field of business finance, commerce, global life insurance, annuities, and investments. United Wealth of America represents several other privately held companies and has provided consulting for sales divisions of INC 5000 to Fortune 500 companies. United Wealth of America provides mentoring services to a diverse portfolio of clients, from celebrities and top athletes to everyday individuals.

