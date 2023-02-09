Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7K ISIN: US87241J1043 Ticker-Symbol: 0K3 
Frankfurt
09.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,850 Euro
-0,020
-2,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8500,90021:54
0,8500,90021:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TFF PHARMACEUTICALS
TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,850-2,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.