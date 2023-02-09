

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chamberlain Group has recalled about 96,400 LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels due to risk of entrapment.



According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the control panel's secondary entrapment protection system can fail causing the garage door to close even with an obstruction present, posing an entrapment hazard.



The recall involves LiftMaster myQ garage door control panels, sold individually or with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers. LiftMaster and myQ are printed on the front of the black control panels. The recalled control panels were manufactured between March 2022 and October 2022.



The recalled products were sold online and in stores at The Home Depot, Lowes, Menards and other stores and distributors nationwide from March 2022 through October 2022 for about $60, when sold as an accessory, and between $500 and $700, when sold as a bundle.



The company has asked its customers to immediately contact the Chamberlain Group to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement garage door control panel and installation instructions.



