

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December (originally 0.5 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 9.5 percent - again missing forecasts for 9.6 percent following the upwardly revised 10.5 percent spike in the previous month (originally 10.2 percent).



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices fell 1.2 percent on month and climbed 7.2 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.