The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.02.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.02.2023Aktien1 AU000000ANZ3 ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.2 US6952632023 PacWest Bancorp. DEP.PDF.A3 BMG216341294 China Ecotourism Group Ltd.4 US25460P2039 Direct Communication Solutions Inc.5 US57778N3070 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.6 US63008J6038 NanoVibronix Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2583352443 Volvo Treasury AB2 XS2587352340 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.3 FR001400FV85 Iliad S.A.4 ES0000106742 Comunidad Autónoma del País Vasco5 US458140CD04 Intel Corp.6 US458140CH18 Intel Corp.7 CH1232107180 Bâloise Holding AG8 US298785JV96 European Investment Bank (EIB)9 XS2587351706 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.10 AT0000A32RP0 Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG11 XS2585966257 ING Bank N.V.12 US458140CF51 Intel Corp.13 US458140CJ73 Intel Corp.14 US458140CG35 Intel Corp.15 DE000LB3MP95 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg16 DE000LB3MPA0 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg17 US92857WBZ23 Vodafone Group PLC18 DE000AAR0389 Aareal Bank AG19 BE0002921022 Belfius Bank S.A.20 XS2585988145 GACI First Investment Co.21 XS2585988061 GACI First Investment Co.22 XS2585987683 GACI First Investment Co.23 XS2585966505 ING Bank N.V.24 US458140CE86 Intel Corp.25 US458140CK47 Intel Corp.26 US459058KQ56 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development27 XS2586942448 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau28 US94106LBT52 Waste Management Inc.29 US94106LBU26 Waste Management Inc.30 BE0002919000 Brüssel-Hauptstadt, Region31 FR001400FTZ5 Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations32 XS2587298204 European Investment Bank (EIB)33 DE000HLB7CL3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale34 DE000HLB7C21 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale35 DE000HLB7BX0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale36 DE000HLB7C13 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale37 DE000HLB7C47 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale38 US666807CJ91 Northrop Grumman Corp.39 US666807CH36 Northrop Grumman Corp.40 NO0012837642 Norwegen, Königreich41 XS2587306403 The Sage Group PLC42 US92857WBY57 Vodafone Group PLC43 IE000PSF3A70 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDGs UCITS ETF44 IE00036F4K40 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 3 Good Health UCITS ETF45 IE0007WJ6B10 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 6 Clean Water & Sanitation UCITS ETF46 IE000JZYIUN0 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy UCITS ETF47 LU1900069219 Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF