PR Newswire
10.02.2023
Marketsandmarkets Continues to Strengthen its Senior Leadership Team with Crucial Appointments in North America

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, a growth consulting and program management firm, is pleased to announce key addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Rajeev Pattni as the Senior Vice President - Technology, North American Sales, to lead growth and sales management across multiple tech-themed verticals for the firm.

Rajeev Pattni

Pattni brings 20+ years of senior leadership and sales experience in the technology research and consulting industry. He is recognized for demonstrating a natural aptitude for identifying the needs of his clients and crafting research-led solutions to meet their requirements. Most recently, he served as the Head of Worldwide Sales for an IT research and advisory company and then led the global TMT account strategy following the company's acquisition by a global consultancy firm.

Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO of MarketsandMarkets, said, "Pattni is joining MarketsandMarkets at a pivotal time where his leadership style and critical thinking around the mechanics of go-to-market execution align with the firm's mission of expanding its revenue growth programs across the North American technology sector."

"I've always been passionate about supporting client initiatives leveraging objective data and insight with a consultative approach. What excites me most about MarketsandMarkets is their ability to drive a similar engagement model to help global enterprises with their sales enablement programs, content, and execution strategy," added Pattni.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999386/Rajeev_Pattni.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marketsandmarkets-continues-to-strengthen-its-senior-leadership-team-with-crucial-appointments-in-north-america-301743819.html

