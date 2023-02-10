LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Final Results

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

STRONG PREMIUM GROWTH AND DIVERSIFICATION

DRIVES UNDERWRITING PROFIT

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Highlights:

Gross premiums written increased by 35% year-on-year to $1.7 billion ; Group RPI of 108%.

Combined ratio of 97.7%, demonstrating the benefit of growth and diversification.

Total net investment return of negative 3.5%, primarily driven by unrealised losses.

Final dividend declared of $0.10 per common share, subject to shareholder approval.

Strong start to 2023 at 1 January renewals.

Year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Financial highlights ($m) Gross premiums written 1,652.3 1,225.2 Net premiums written 1,188.0 816.1 Underwriting profit 150.8 69.0 Loss before tax (2.8) (56.8) Comprehensive loss1 (92.6) (92.9) Change in FCBVS2 (6.7%) (5.8%) Financial ratios Total investment return (3.5%) 0.1% Net loss ratio 58.3% 67.6% Combined ratio 97.7% 107.3% Per share data Fully converted book value per share $5.24 $5.77 Dividends per common share for the financial year $0.15 $0.15 Diluted loss per share ($0.01) ($0.26)

1 These amounts are attributable to Lancashire and exclude non-controlling interests.

2 Defined as the change in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends. See the section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" below.

Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I'm very pleased to report that Lancashire continued its strong growth trajectory during 2022, increasing gross premiums written year-on-year by 35% to $1.7 billion and delivering a combined ratio of 97.7%. In the five years since 2017 our gross premiums written have increased by almost 280%.

Our robust underwriting performance in 2022 came against a backdrop of high industry losses and a volatile macroeconomic environment.

In line with our 'underwriting comes first' principle, we have continued to expand our footprint and take full advantage of the organic growth opportunities and rate increases being seen across the majority of our product lines.

This growth has come from those lines where we have longer-term strength and expertise and from those we have added over the past few years as part of our actions to diversify and fortify our portfolio.

Traditionally, Lancashire has been seen as an established writer of natural catastrophe risk business meaning that when such events occur it is expected to impact our performance. However, during 2022 we have demonstrated that the growth and diversification of recent years now allows us to absorb significant catastrophe losses, such as hurricane Ian. While this event is estimated to be the second most costly hurricane on record, we have still produced a net underwriting profit.

This is a notable positive step-change for the business and testament to the clear long-term strategy we have set out.

Catastrophe and weather related losses for the year, excluding the impacts of reinstatement premiums, were $218.4 million. This includes the impact of hurricane Ian, which was within our expectations for these types of events and at the lower end of the $160 million to $190 million range provided at Q3.

We previously set aside $22 million for direct claims emanating from the conflict in Ukraine. In Q4, we subsequently revised this to include an additional management margin for any potential indirect claims related to the conflict across a number of classes. Our potential claims related to the conflict now total $65.8 million. Given the nature of the conflict, the ultimate claims relating to the event are subject to a high level of uncertainty.

On investments, the volatility in the global financial markets and higher interest rates have understandably affected our 2022 investment result, which was negative 3.5% including mark-to-market losses. These losses are largely unrealised and were the most significant driver of the negative change in FCBVS of 6.7% for the year. Going forward, we expect to see higher investment income as a result of the higher interest rate environment.

From a capital perspective, we held a very strong position throughout the year and we have the necessary headroom to continue to write profitable business, and deliver returns, during what we expect to be a harder market in 2023.

As we look into 2023, wider capacity constraints - due particularly to the increasing cost of capital and historic loss activity - are expected to give us considerable opportunities to further strengthen our franchise at a time in the cycle of expanding margins.

I very much look forward to the opportunities for further profitable growth that the next 12 months may bring, and I'd like to thank all of our colleagues for their hard work, and our investors, clients, and their brokers for their support during the past year."

Business Update

Strong start to 2023

Lancashire began 2023 with strong 1 January renewals, which saw a market-wide reassessment of property catastrophe risk. Pricing, coverage, as well as terms and conditions, all responded favourably, substantially improving expected returns.

We continue to remain disciplined in our underwriting, while taking advantage of increased rates.

Increased demand for our products, due to recent industry loss experience and broader inflation, was not met by an increase in the supply of capacity, as investors repriced the cost of capital. Overall, this gave considerable momentum to the current favourable market dynamics, which we expect to continue at least at the current level as we go into the mid-year renewals.

In other lines, the pricing environment remains supportive, albeit rate rises were not as high as in property catastrophe lines of business. Our specialty book has seen five years of rate increases and this looks set to continue in 2023, while our casualty business is more stable, with rates remaining close to historical peaks.

Our people

During 2022, we have continued to strengthen our underwriting teams and our organisational infrastructure through key internal promotions and external hires.

Lancashire aims to retain and attract the best people in our industry. Our underwriters have market-leading expertise and our support functions are vitally important in the overall delivery of our growth strategy.

We made a number of senior appointments from within our existing underwriting teams during the year. This is testament to the strength of talent, knowledge and experience that we have at Lancashire, in underwriting and across the wider business.

Our long-term investment in developing our people means that we are able to reward and promote colleagues across the Group when suitable opportunities arise.

We are also enhancing and expanding our capabilities in a range of areas including business development, human resources, procurement, change and vendor management, and sustainability.

We have always recruited on merit which has given us the benefits of a diverse employee community and we continue to look at how we can bring more people into the industry from a range of backgrounds.

Fundamentally we are a people business and we have a high level of engagement from all our colleagues. Keeping our positive culture and making Lancashire a place that develops, retains and attracts quality people is central to our success going forward.

Operational excellence

Lancashire has continued to review and refine our systems and processes to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible.

This includes enhancing our collation and use of data, and modelling capabilities. In addition, we have successfully delivered a number of new technology solutions into the business as part of our wider transformation programme. We have also continued to prepare for the transition to IFRS 17.

Taking responsibility

In May 2022, we were pleased to join the ClimateWise organisation, through which we will be able to collaborate with others and better support our clients in their journey to transition away from carbon-based forms of energy.

By utilising our long-standing expertise, we can help the insurance industry, and its clients, rise to the shared challenges we all face in this area. We continue to have an active dialogue on environmental, social and governance issue with all our stakeholders.

Community support

Through the Lancashire Foundation we have always sought to support charities that have a positive impact on the communities they serve. The cost-of-living crisis has made that need even more acute. During 2022 the Foundation's focus on social causes has been increasingly valuable and effective. The Foundation's support for homeless charities in our communities in London and Bermuda is particularly apt and the organisations we have funded include in their ethos a long-term goal of helping people back on their feet. This fully aligns with the goals of the Foundation. Donations from the Foundation in 2022 totaled $0.6 million. Since 2007, the Foundation has donated $22.3 million to good causes globally.

Underwriting results

Year ended 31 December Gross premiums written 2022 2021 Change Change RPI $m $m $m % % Reinsurance 842.1 561.0 281.1 50.1 108 Insurance 810.2 664.2 146.0 22.0 108 Total 1,652.3 1,225.2 427.1 34.9 108

The Group's operating segments for the purpose of segmental reporting have been revised in 2022. This reflects an internal management restructuring that occurred in the second half of the year.

Reinsurance gross premiums written

The significant increase in premiums in the reinsurance segment is primarily due to new business in the casualty reinsurance class as we continue our successful build out of the new product lines within this class. This class also benefited from significant written premium being recognised from new policies bound in 2021.

Strong growth was also seen in property reinsurance. Rates continued to harden with RPIs of 111%. Aside from rate rises there was limited exposure growth in this class as the Group maintained relatively stable risk levels, taking the increased margin through rate improvements, given we had already grown our footprint significantly during 2021.

In specialty reinsurance, all lines of business saw small increases in gross premiums written driven by new business growth. We continued to build out our specialty treaty account in areas such as energy, marine and political violence, adding to the already well-established sub-classes of aviation reinsurance and property retrocession.

Overall, for the reinsurance segment, reinstatement premiums were $45.1 million in 2022 compared to $42.8 million in the prior year.

Insurance gross premiums written

There was increased premium in the majority of insurance classes during the year. A combination of the positive rating environment, inflationary pressure increasing values at risk, and the continued build out of new teams all contributed to the growth in 2022.

The most significant increases in this segment were in the property insurance class where the Group has continued to expand its property direct and facultative offering across all its underwriting platforms, including the newly established Australian platform. The Group also added a new property construction line of business.

The energy and marine insurance classes grew through the addition of new underwriting teams and product expansion, particularly in the marine liability and cargo and specie lines of business.

Outwards reinsurance premiums

Although in dollar terms the spend increased by $55.2 million or 13.5% compared to 2021, the proportion of outwards reinsurance premiums to gross premiums written has decreased year-on-year. The increase in reinsurance spend is primarily driven by the growth of the inwards portfolio and, to a lesser degree, by an increase in outwards reinstatement premium.

Net acquisition costs

Net acquisition costs were $261.2 million in 2022 compared to $157.0 million in 2021, and the Group's net acquisition costs ratio for the year ended 31 December 2022 was 26.4% compared to 22.5% in 2021. The increase is primarily driven by the reinsurance segment where a change in business mix has seen more premium growth in proportional lines of business, which incur higher commission costs.

Net insurance losses

The Group's net loss ratio for the year ended 31 December 2022 was 58.3% compared to 67.6% in 2021. The accident year loss ratio for 2022, including the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, was 69.9% compared to 81.0% in 2021.

During 2022, we experienced net losses from catastrophe, weather and large loss events of $308.8 million, excluding the impacts of reinstatement premiums. Within this, catastrophe and weather related losses for the year ended 31 December 2022, excluding the impacts of reinstatement premiums, were $218.4 million. This includes $163.3 million from hurricane Ian.

Our provision for large risk events for the year amounted to $90.4 million and include $65.8 million related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and $24.6 million from an accumulation of four large losses in the energy upstream and power generation lines of business.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, the table below shows the impact of the current year loss events on the Group's net loss ratio for the year ended 31 December 2022:

Net Losses Net Loss ratio $m % Reported at 31 December 2022 576.4 58.3% Absent catastrophe and weather events 358.0 35.7% Absent large losses 486.0 48.8% Absent catastrophe, weather and large loss events 267.6 26.3%

Note: The table does not sum to a total due to the impact of reinstatement premium.

During 2021, our total net catastrophe, weather and large losses, excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums, were $306.4 million.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations, the table below shows the impact of the current year loss events on the Group's net loss ratio for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Net Losses Net Loss ratio $m % Reported at 31 December 2021 470.5 67.6% Absent catastrophe and weather events 232.9 33.2% Absent large losses 401.7 57.7% Absent catastrophe, weather and large loss events 164.1 23.4%

Note: The table does not sum to a total due to the impact of reinstatement premium.

Prior year favourable development for 2022 was $100.5 million, compared to $86.5 million of favourable development in 2021. The favourable development in 2022 was primarily due to general IBNR releases on the 2021 and 2020 accident years and across most lines of business due to a lack of reported claims. There was also favourable development on natural catastrophe loss events from the 2019 and 2018 accident years as well as beneficial claims settlements on risk losses in the 2017 accident year.

The favourable development in 2021 was primarily driven by general IBNR releases on the 2020 accident year across most lines of business, due to a lack of reported claims. 2021 also included favourable development on the 2017 accident year, mainly from reserve releases on natural catastrophe loss events, as well as some beneficial claims settlements from earlier accident years.

The table below provides further detail of the prior years' loss development by segment, excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations.

Year ended 31 December 2022 2021 $m $m Reinsurance segment 45.3 22.2 Insurance segment 55.2 64.3 Total 100.5 86.5

Note: Positive numbers denote favourable development.

The table below provides further detail of the prior years' loss development by accident year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange revaluations.

Year ended 31 December 2022 2021 $m $m 2017 accident year and prior 19.9 36.1 2018 accident year 13.6 7.1 2019 accident year 13.7 8.8 2020 accident year 27.5 34.5 2021 accident year 25.8 - Total 100.5 86.5

Note: Positive numbers denote favourable development.

Investments

Net investment income, excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses, was $43.7 million for 2022, an increase of 90.0% compared to 2021. Total investment return, including net investment income, net other investment income, net realised gains and losses, impairments and net change in unrealised gains and losses, was a loss of $76.7 million in 2022 compared to a gain of $1.3 million for 2021.

In a year of significant volatility, the investment portfolio generated a negative return of 3.5%. The returns were driven primarily from interest rate increases and the widening of credit spreads, resulting in losses in all asset classes. The majority of the losses were unrealised. It is expected that the majority of the unrealised losses will reverse over the next couple of years, given the short duration of the portfolio.

In 2021, the investment portfolio generated a small positive return of 0.1%. While the portfolio had been hit in 2021 by rising rates, the losses were somewhat mitigated by the strong returns in the majority of the risk assets, notably the bank loans, hedge funds and the private investment funds.

The managed portfolio was as follows:

As at As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Fixed maturity securities 79.8% 78.4% Managed cash and cash equivalents 10.5% 11.2% Private investment funds 4.4% 4.6% Hedge funds 4.2% 4.5% Index linked securities 1.1% 1.3% Total 100.0% 100.0%

Key investment portfolio statistics for our fixed maturities and managed cash were:

As at As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Duration 1.6 years 1.8 years Credit quality AA- A+ Book yield 2.9% 1.3% Market yield 5.0% 1.0%

Third Party Capital Management

The total contribution from third party capital activities consisted of the following items:

Year ended 31 December 2022 2021 $m $m Lancashire Capital Management underwriting fees 3.1 10.6 Lancashire Capital Management profit commission 0.9 5.2 Lancashire Syndicates' fees and profit commission 2.5 2.4 Total other income 6.5 18.2 Share of loss of associate (6.5) (3.9) Total net third party capital management income - 14.3

The amount of Lancashire Capital Management profit commission recognised is driven by the timing of loss experience, settlement of claims and collateral release and therefore varies year on year. The share of loss of associate reflects Lancashire's equity interest in the Lancashire Capital Management managed vehicle.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses were $128.7 million in 2022 compared to $119.6 million in 2021. A growth in headcount has resulted in higher underlying employee remuneration costs compared to the prior year alongside an increase in audit fees, travel costs and fees and subscriptions. The weakening Sterling/U.S. Dollar exchange rate relative to the prior year partly offset these increases in the underlying cost base.

Capital

As at 31 December 2022, total capital available to Lancashire was approximately $1.7 billion, comprising shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion and $0.4 billion of long-term debt. Tangible capital was $1.5 billion. Leverage was 26.0% on total capital and 28.9% on total tangible capital. Total capital and total tangible capital as at 31 December 2021 were $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion respectively.

Share repurchases

During the year ended 31 December 2022, Lancashire repurchased 4,589,592 of its common shares (out of an overall, maximum Board-approved limit of 9,000,000 common shares, conducted via three separate share repurchase programs). These repurchases totalled $23.3 million and were made pursuant to and in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders at Lancashire's Annual General Meeting held on 27 April 2022 and will be used to satisfy a number of future exercises of awards under the Company's Restricted Share Scheme.

Dividends

The Lancashire Board declared the following dividends during 2022:

A final dividend relating to 2021 of $0.10 per common share; and

An interim dividend of $0.05 per common share.

Lancashire announces that its Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of $0.10 (approximately £0.08) per common share, subject to a shareholder vote of approval at the AGM to be held on 26 April 2023, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $23.8 million. On the basis that the final dividend is approved by shareholders at the AGM, the dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 2 June 2023 (the "Dividend Payment Date") to shareholders of record on 5 May 2023 (the "Record Date") using the £ / $ spot market exchange rate at 12 noon London time on the Record Date.

Shareholders interested in participating in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"), or other services including international payment, are encouraged to contact the Group's registrars, Link Asset Services, for more details.

Financial Information

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts are expected to be circulated to shareholders' from 13 March 2023 and will also be made available on Lancashire's website.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Group companies carry the following ratings (unchanged from 2021):

Financial

Strength

Rating(1) Financial

Strength

Outlook(1) Long Term Issuer

Rating(2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A- Stable BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature, that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 GMT on 10 February 2023.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

As is customary in the insurance industry, the Group utilises certain non-GAAP measures in order to evaluate, monitor and manage the business and to aid users' understanding of the Group. Management believes that the APMs included in the Financial Statements are important for understanding the Group's overall results of operations and may be helpful to investors and other interested parties who may benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison with other companies within the industry. However, these measures may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by companies inside or outside the insurance industry. In addition, the information contained herein should not be viewed as superior to, or a substitute for, the measures determined in accordance with the accounting principles used by the Group for its audited consolidated financial statements or in accordance with GAAP.

In compliance with the Guidelines on APMs of the European Securities and Markets Authority, as applied by the FCA, information on APMs which the Group uses is described below. This information has not been audited. All amounts, excluding share data, ratios, percentages or where otherwise stated, are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Net loss ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of net insurance losses to net premiums earned. This ratio gives an indication of the amount of claims expected to be paid out per $1.00 of net premium earned in the financial year. The net loss ratio may also be presented with net insurance losses absent catastrophe and other large losses.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Net insurance losses 576.4 470.5 Divided by net premiums earned 988.4 696.5 Net loss ratio 58.3% 67.6%

Net acquisition cost ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of net insurance acquisition expenses to net premiums earned. This ratio gives an indication of the amount expected to be paid out to insurance brokers and other insurance intermediaries per $1.00 of net premium earned in the financial year.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Net acquisition expenses 261.2 157.0 Divided by net premiums earned 988.4 696.5 Net acquisition cost ratio 26.4% 22.5%

Net expense ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of other operating expenses, excluding restricted stock expenses, to net premiums earned. This ratio gives an indication of the amount of operating expenses expected to be paid out per $1.00 of net premium earned in the financial year.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Other operating expenses 128.7 119.6 Divided by net premiums earned 988.4 696.5 Net expense ratio 13.0% 17.2%

Combined ratio (KPI):

Ratio, in per cent, of the sum of net insurance losses, net acquisition expenses and other operating expenses to net premiums earned. The Group aims to price its business to ensure that the combined ratio across the cycle is less than 100%.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Net loss ratio 58.3% 67.6% Net acquisition cost ratio 26.4% 22.5% Net expense ratio 13.0% 17.2% Combined Ratio 97.7% 107.3%

Accident year loss ratio:

The accident year loss ratio is calculated using the accident year ultimate liability revalued at the current balance sheet date, divided by net premiums earned. This ratio shows the amount of claims expected to be paid out per $1.00 of net premium earned in an accident year.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Net insurance losses current accident year 676.9 557.0 Divided by net premiums earned current accident year* 968.6 687.9 Accident year loss ratio 69.9% 81.0%

*For the accident year loss ratio, net premiums earned excludes inwards and outwards reinstatement premium from prior accident years.

Fully converted book value per share ('FCBVS') attributable to the Group:

Calculated based on the value of the total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group and dilutive restricted stock units as calculated under the treasury method, divided by the sum of all shares and dilutive restricted stock units, assuming all are exercised. Shows the Group net asset value on a diluted per share basis for comparison to the market value per share.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 1,267,882,107 1,412,308,553 Common voting shares outstanding* 238,333,570 241,839,109 Shares relating to dilutive restricted stock 3,700,547 2,805,365 Fully converted book value denominator 242,034,117 244,644,474 Fully converted book value per share $ 5.24 $ 5.77

*Common voting shares outstanding comprise issued share capital less amounts held in the Employee Benefit Trust.

Change in FCBVS (KPI):

The internal rate of return of the change in FCBVS in the period plus accrued dividends. Sometimes referred to as ROE. The Group's aim is to maximise risk-adjusted returns for shareholders across the cycle through a purposeful and sustainable business culture.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Opening FCBVS $ (5.77) $ (6.28) Q1 dividend per share $ - $ - Q2 dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Q3 dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Closing FCBVS $ 5.24 $ 5.77 Change in FCBVS* (6.7%) (5.8%)

*Calculated using the internal rate of return.

Total investment return (KPI):

Total investment return in percentage terms, is calculated by dividing the total investment return excluding foreign exchange by the investment portfolio net asset value, including managed cash on a daily basis. These daily returns are then annualised through geometric linking of daily returns. The return can be approximated by dividing the total investment return excluding foreign exchange by the average portfolio net asset value, including managed cash. The Group's primary investment objectives are to preserve capital and provide adequate liquidity to support the Group's payment of claims and other obligations. Within this framework we aim for a degree of investment portfolio return.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Total investment return (76.7) 1.3 Average invested assets* 2,387.0 2,167.5 Approximate total investment return (3.2%) 0.1% Reported total investment return (3.5%) 0.1%

*Calculated as the average between the opening and closing investments and our externally managed cash.

Total shareholder return (KPI):

The increase/(decrease) in share price in the period, measured on a total return basis, which assumes the reinvestment of dividends. The Group's aim is to maximise the Change in FCBVS over the longer term and we would expect that to be reflected in our share price and multiple. This is a long-term goal, recognising that the cyclicality and volatility of both the insurance market and the financial markets in general will impact management's ability to maximise the Change in FCBVS in the immediate term. The total return measurement basis used will generally approximate the simple method of calculating the increase/(decrease) in share price adjusted for dividends as recalculated below.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Opening share price $ (7.17) $ (9.88) Q1 dividend per share $ - $ - Q2 dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Q3 dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Q4 dividend per share + closing share price $ 7.86 $ 7.17 Total shareholder return 11.7% (25.8%)

Comprehensive income returned to shareholders (KPI):

The percentage of comprehensive income returned to shareholders equals the total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in a given year, divided by the Group's comprehensive income. The Group aims to carry the right level of capital to match attractive underwriting opportunities, utilising an optimal mix of capital tools. Over time, through proactive and flexible capital management across the cycle, we aim to maximise risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Capital returned 59.5 43.3 Comprehensive loss attributable to the Group (92.6) (92.9) Comprehensive income return to shareholders n/a* n/a*

*The % comprehensive income returned to shareholders is n/a when reporting a comprehensive loss for the period.

Gross premiums written under management (KPI):

The gross premiums written under management equals the total of the Group's consolidated gross premiums written plus the external names portion of the gross premiums written in LSL Syndicate 2010 plus the gross premiums written in LCM. The Group aims to operate nimbly through the cycle. We will grow in existing and new classes where favourable and improving market conditions exist, whilst monitoring and managing our risk exposures and not seek top-line growth for the sake of it in markets where we do not believe the right opportunities exist.

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Gross premiums written by the group 1,652.3 1,225.2 LSL Syndicate 2010 - external Names portion of gross premiums written (unconsolidated) 160.0 142.3 LCM gross premiums written (unconsolidated) 38.4 135.9 Total gross premiums written under management 1,850.7 1,503.4

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022 2021 $m $m Gross premiums written 1,652.3 1,225.2 Outwards reinsurance premiums (464.3) (409.1) Net premiums written 1,188.0 816.1 Change in unearned premiums (223.2) (140.0) Change in unearned premiums on premiums ceded 23.6 20.4 Net premiums earned 988.4 696.5 Net investment income 43.7 23.0 Net other investment (loss) income (4.5) 3.8 Net realised (losses) gains and impairments (22.7) 6.1 Share of loss of associate (6.5) (3.9) Other income 6.5 18.2 Net foreign exchange (losses) gains (3.6) 3.5 Total net revenue 1,001.3 747.2 Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses 922.7 667.6 Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (346.3) (197.1) Insurance acquisition expenses 298.8 188.6 Insurance acquisition expenses ceded (37.6) (31.6) Equity based compensation 8.6 11.1 Other operating expenses 128.7 119.6 Total expenses 974.9 758.2 Results of operating activities 26.4 (11.0) Financing costs 29.2 45.8 Loss before tax (2.8) (56.8) Tax charge (0.5) (4.8) Loss for the year (3.3) (61.6) Loss for the year attributable to: Equity shareholders of LHL (3.3) (62.2) Non-controlling interests - 0.6 Net change in unrealised losses on investments (93.2) (31.6) Tax credit on net change in unrealised losses on investments 3.9 0.9 Other comprehensive loss (89.3) (30.7) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Lancashire (92.6) (92.9) Net loss ratio 58.3% 67.6% Net acquisition cost ratio 26.4% 22.5% Administrative expense ratio 13.0% 17.2% Combined ratio 97.7% 107.3%

Consolidated balance sheet

As at 31 December 2022

2022 2021 $m $m Assets Cash and cash equivalents 548.8 517.7 Accrued interest receivable 11.3 7.1 Investments 2,204.9 2,048.1 Inwards premiums receivable from insureds and cedants 688.3 490.6 Reinsurance assets - Unearned premiums on premiums ceded 141.4 117.8 - Reinsurance recoveries 592.1 418.8 - Other receivables 96.8 38.2 Other receivables 30.1 18.8 Corporation tax receivable 1.1 - Investment in associate 57.2 118.7 Property, plant and equipment 1.1 0.8 Right-of-use assets 20.3 13.4 Deferred acquisition costs 180.8 121.6 Intangible assets 172.4 157.9 Total assets 4,746.6 4,069.5 Liabilities Insurance contracts - Losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,780.8 1,291.1 - Unearned premiums 821.1 597.9 - Other payables 52.9 20.3 Amounts payable to reinsurers 268.2 205.6 Deferred acquisition costs ceded 32.9 27.0 Other payables 44.1 37.4 Corporation tax payable - 1.6 Deferred tax liability 9.3 12.2 Lease liabilities 23.3 17.9 Long-term debt 446.1 445.7 Total liabilities 3,478.7 2,656.7 Shareholders' equity Share capital 122.0 122.0 Own shares (34.0) (18.1) Other reserves 1,221.9 1,221.6 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (86.4) 2.9 Retained earnings 44.4 83.9 Total shareholders' equity attributable to equity shareholders of LHL 1,267.9 1,412.3 Non-controlling interests - 0.5 Total shareholders' equity 1,267.9 1,412.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,746.6 4,069.5

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2022