Freitag, 10.02.2023
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2023 | 08:10
REMINDER: AS Eco Baltia bond public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process.
From February 2, 2023, 10:00 EET AS Eco Baltia bonds (ISIN code LV0000860120)
public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing
date is February 10, 2023, 15:30 EET. 

Up to 8 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia and
Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the
nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 10 bonds, or 10,000 EUR.
The interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 8 to 9 per cent
per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be
registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000860120. The offering may
be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order books (LV0000860120):
ECOBBOND80 for 8.0% annual coupon
ECOBBOND85 for 8.5% annual coupon
ECOBBOND90 for 9.0% annual coupon

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
February 2, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00;
February 3 - February 9, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
February 10, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline 

Settlement date: February 17, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of AS Eco Baltia bond subscription process
through Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in
the Offering Document and Final Terms which can be found on Eco Baltia's
website www.ecobaltia.lv section "Investors" and also attached to this
announcement. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

