REMINDER: AS Eco Baltia bond public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process. From February 2, 2023, 10:00 EET AS Eco Baltia bonds (ISIN code LV0000860120) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is February 10, 2023, 15:30 EET. Up to 8 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia and Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 10 bonds, or 10,000 EUR. The interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 8 to 9 per cent per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000860120. The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order books (LV0000860120): ECOBBOND80 for 8.0% annual coupon ECOBBOND85 for 8.5% annual coupon ECOBBOND90 for 9.0% annual coupon The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: February 2, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00; February 3 - February 9, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; February 10, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline Settlement date: February 17, 2023. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AS Eco Baltia bond subscription process through Exchange trading system. All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in the Offering Document and Final Terms which can be found on Eco Baltia's website www.ecobaltia.lv section "Investors" and also attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116905