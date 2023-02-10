REMINDER: Bigbank AS bond public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process. From January 31, 2023, 10:00 EET Bigbank AS bonds (ISIN code EE3300003052) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is February 10, 2023, 15:30 EET. Up to 5 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate of the bonds is 8% per annum. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code EE3300003052. In case of over-subscription, Bigbank has the right to increase the volume of the offering by up to 10,000 bonds and the offering may also be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system and Nasdaq CSD. Offering via Stock Exchange Trading System (for investors in Latvia and Lithuania) Market: TSE Equities Auction (Genium INET trading system) Order book: BIGBBOND2033 (EE3300003052) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: January 31, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00; February 1 - February 9, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; February 10, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date: February 16, 2023 All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Offering via Nasdaq CSD (for investors in Estonia) An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe for the Offer Bonds must contact their bank, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor. Please see attached the Rules of Bigbank AS bond subscription process through Exchange trading system. Detailed information of the offering of Bigbank AS bond is provided here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116878