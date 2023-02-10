Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927122 ISIN: FR0004154060 Ticker-Symbol: NGP 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
08:01 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,020
+1,68 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1951,24508:43
Actusnews Wire
10.02.2023 | 08:23
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETGEM: Disposal of the French Fiber business

Paris, 10 February 2023,

In accordance with its strategy of refocusing on its core Streaming TV activity for telecom operators (B2B2C), as announced on February 1st, Netgem announces that it has reached an agreement to sell its consumer fiber operator business in France. to Nordnet, a subsidiary of the Orange group.

Netgem will continue to provide its television service netgem.tv to Nordnet for all ceded subscribers.

Turnovers and gross margin of the business sold amounted to €4.7 million and €1.4 million respectively in 2022.

The sale, subject to certain usual conditions precedent, should be completed during the first half of 2023. It will have a positive cash impact of around €3 million, the use of which will be the subject of a forthcoming communication.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem, says:"As we announced on February 1st, this operation is directly in line with the execution of our strategy to refocus on our core business. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Banque des Territoires and Réunicable, which have supported our development in France.."

Financial communication calendar 2023

  • 2022 annual results Friday, March 31, 2023 (*)
  • Q1 2023 business update Thursday, May 25, 2023 (*)
  • annual general meeting Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2:30 p.m.
  • 2023 half-year results Friday, July 28, 2023 (*)

(*) before market opening.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53		Press relations
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem is the publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, which brings together in an integrated experience all the video content, live, on demand or by subscription available on the market, and allows access to them by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens.

netgem.tv is distributed, through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the brand of the operator (B2B2C model) to over 500,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGpwZZeZam3KmJpxaJiYbWOZb2hiyGaWm5OayWRxlJyWbJxmxmlqaZzGZnBpmmhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78530-2023-02-10-pr-cp-netgem-cession-activite-fibre-b2c-def-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.