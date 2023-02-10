NETGEM: Disposal of the French Fiber business

Paris, 10 February 2023,

In accordance with its strategy of refocusing on its core Streaming TV activity for telecom operators (B2B2C), as announced on February 1st, Netgem announces that it has reached an agreement to sell its consumer fiber operator business in France. to Nordnet, a subsidiary of the Orange group.

Netgem will continue to provide its television service netgem.tv to Nordnet for all ceded subscribers.

Turnovers and gross margin of the business sold amounted to €4.7 million and €1.4 million respectively in 2022.

The sale, subject to certain usual conditions precedent, should be completed during the first half of 2023. It will have a positive cash impact of around €3 million, the use of which will be the subject of a forthcoming communication.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem, says:"As we announced on February 1st, this operation is directly in line with the execution of our strategy to refocus on our core business. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Banque des Territoires and Réunicable, which have supported our development in France.."

Financial communication calendar 2023

2022 annual results Friday, March 31, 2023 (*)

Q1 2023 business update Thursday, May 25, 2023 (*)

annual general meeting Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2:30 p.m.

2023 half-year results Friday, July 28, 2023 (*)

(*) before market opening.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Press relations

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem is the publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, which brings together in an integrated experience all the video content, live, on demand or by subscription available on the market, and allows access to them by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens.

netgem.tv is distributed, through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the brand of the operator (B2B2C model) to over 500,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGpwZZeZam3KmJpxaJiYbWOZb2hiyGaWm5OayWRxlJyWbJxmxmlqaZzGZnBpmmhm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78530-2023-02-10-pr-cp-netgem-cession-activite-fibre-b2c-def-eng.pdf