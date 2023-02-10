DJ Polymetal: Statement in relation to trading of shares on the London Stock Exchange

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY ADR: AUCOY Date 10 February 2023

Polymetal International plc Statement in relation to trading of shares on the London Stock Exchange

Polymetal International plc (Polymetal or the "Company") is aware of the disruption to trading during the course of the day on 9 February 2023.

During the course of 9 February 2023, one of the central counterparties (a "CCP") which provides clearing and settlement services for trading on the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") determined that, for the time being, they are unable to clear trades in the Company's shares (ISIN: JE00B6T5S470). A CCP is required to clear and settle trades between buyer and sellers, where shares are traded on the LSE's electronic order book trading service, SETS. As a result of this action, the LSE put the trading in the Company's shares into an auction call. The shares continued to trade during the course of 9 February 2023, but such trades were all on exchange, off-order book.

The LSE have subsequently issued a notification on 9 February 2023 to confirm that the Company's shares will, from 10 February 2023, be transferred to the SETSqx platform segment for trading. SETSqx is an alternative trading service, which does not require clearing through a central counterparty.

The Company is working to restore trading on the SETS platform, if possible, as soon as practical but in the meantime confirms that the SETSqx platform should provide liquidity to investors.

The Company and the Group continue to comply rigorously with all relevant legislation and has extensive measures in place to observe and comply with all applicable international sanctions.

Polymetal would like to thank all affected shareholders for patience and understanding during this disruption which was out of the Company's control.

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

