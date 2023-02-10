Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health year-end report January-December 2022

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.





Strong growth in number of licenses





October - December 2022

Net sales were KSEK 4 661 (5 500)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -4 440 (-3 852)

Earnings per share were SEK -0,1 (-0,1)







January - December 2022

Net sales were KSEK 19 908 (23 044)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -14 962 (-15 220)

Earnings per share were SEK -0,4 (-0,6)

The year 2022 has been a successful one for Aino, where we in the fourth quarter signed several new contracts with organizations and companies that are vital to society. We have seen a lot of movement in the public sector, which has shown strong interest in our SaaS solution.

During the year, we have had a license growth of around sixty percent and several of our expanded and new contracts are in important industries for society, like healthcare, infrastructure and transport.

Aino are well-positioned for being part of the global trends in the operating areas. Increased awareness regarding Human Capital Management and increased demand for digital solutions for Employee Sustainability are some of the trends that we expect to continue to grow in importance in the coming years.





The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on February 10, 2023.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

