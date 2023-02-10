

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bermuda-based insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax was $2.8 million, narrower than last year's loss of $56.8 million.



Loss per share were $0.01, compared to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago.



Underwriting profit climbed to $150.8 million from $69.0 million last year.



In the year, gross premiums written increased 35% to $1.65 billion from prior year's $1.23 billion.



Net premiums written went up to $1.19 billion from $816.1 million a year earlier.



Further, the Lancashire Board declared a final dividend relating to 2021 of $0.10 per share, subject to shareholder approval; and an interim dividend of $0.05 per share. The final dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on June 2 to shareholders of record on May 5.



Looking ahead, Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'As we look into 2023, wider capacity constraints - due particularly to the increasing cost of capital and historic loss activity - are expected to give us considerable opportunities to further strengthen our franchise at a time in the cycle of expanding margins. I very much look forward to the opportunities for further profitable growth that the next 12 months may bring....'



