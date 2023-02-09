Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887012 ISIN: US63910B1026 Ticker-Symbol: DF3 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
09:05 Uhr
1,621 Euro
-0,024
-1,48 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAUTILUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAUTILUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6611,75210:29
1,6611,75210:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NAUTILUS
NAUTILUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NAUTILUS INC1,621-1,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.