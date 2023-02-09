CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 unless noted otherwise)

Operating revenue of $542.5 million compared to $531.6 million

Operating loss of $5.7 million compared to operating loss of $5.1 million

Sequentially, Realignment Plan-related cost savings were approximately $8.0 million in the fourth quarter, which on an annualized basis represents $32.0 million in fixed cost savings

The Company has successfully completed the realignment of its Truckload Segment designed to improve operating profitability and cash flow as well as pay down debt in 2023

The Company generated $43.5 million in cash from operations and had liquidity of $106.1 million exiting 2022

"For the full year, we generated record operating revenue, identified significant fixed costs that we are taking out of the business, and realigned our Truckload segment to improve operating profitability going forward," said Eric Fuller, President, and CEO. "In the fourth quarter, sequential rate pressure from our spot market exposure and higher fuel costs more than offset the positive contributions from our Dedicated and Brokerage businesses as well as the progress made from our Realignment Plan. In 2023, we will continue to focus on execution, servicing our customers at a high level and reducing our spot market exposure. We believe the benefits from these initiatives combined with our lower fixed cost structure will become apparent as the market turns."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Performance

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenue $ 542,451 $ 531,605 $ 2,161,170 $ 1,948,526 Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 475,209 487,280 1,896,149 1,794,278 Operating income (loss) (5,668 ) (5,110 ) (22,150 ) 18,429 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest (11,211 ) (5,286 ) (40,457 ) 10,870 Earnings (losses) per diluted share (0.22 ) (0.10 ) (0.79 ) 0.21 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest1 (9,161 ) (1,995 ) (32,150 ) 8,158 Adjusted earnings (losses) per diluted share1 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.63 ) $ 0.16 Operating Ratio Truckload operating ratio 102.6 % 102.0 % 102.0 % 99.0 % Brokerage operating ratio 92.1 % 97.2 % 95.5 % 99.2 % Operating ratio 101.0 % 101.0 % 101.0 % 99.1 % Adjusted operating ratio1 101.2 % 100.2 % 101.2 % 98.7 % 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this earnings release for more detail including GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Operating revenue was $542.5 million, an increase of 2.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge, was $475.2 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating loss was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest1, which excludes an unrealized loss on a strategic equity investment, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million, which compares to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a reminder, adjusted net loss attributable to controlling interest1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 excluded a non-cash impairment charge in addition to an unrealized loss on a strategic equity investment.

Truckload Segment

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Truckload revenue $ 464,077 $ 419,747 $ 1,824,855 $ 1,567,520 Truckload revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 396,835 375,422 1,559,834 1,413,272 Operating income (loss) (11,890 ) (8,230 ) (37,311 ) 15,323 Operating ratio 102.6 % 102.0 % 102.0 % 99.0 % Adjusted operating income (loss)1 $ (11,890 ) $ (3,896 ) $ (37,937 ) $ 19,657 Adjusting operating ratio1 103.0 % 101.0 % 102.4 % 98.6 % 1 - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this earnings release for more detail including GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

Truckload revenue, excluding fuel surcharge, was $396.8 million, an increase of 5.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a combination of a 13.4% increase in average available tractors and a 2.0% increase in overall average revenue per tractor per week as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Truckload segment operating loss was $11.9 million, an increase of 44.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increased operating loss was due to the Company's spot market exposure, which combined with weaker overall freight volumes caused the average revenue per mile in the over-the-road (OTR) division to decrease by $0.06 per mile compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, net fuel expense was $0.09 per mile higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. These headwinds more than offset the cost savings in the quarter from the Company's Realignment Plan as well as the higher revenue per tractor per week in the Company's Dedicated division and the higher revenue miles per tractor in the Company's OTR division, which were captured across a larger fleet size compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. Fuller commented, "I am proud of the progress that our team made since we announced the Realignment Plan in early September. During the quarter, the rate pressure we experienced from our spot market exposure more than offset the operational progress we made. It's important to highlight that had spot rates been at parity with contracted rates, we would have generated an additional approximately $26 million in operating income in the quarter. The team is working with an extreme sense of urgency to reduce our spot market exposure and I expect that this work combined with further improvements in our OTR utilization, and our lower fixed cost structure, will lead to incremental earnings as the market turns."

Brokerage Segment

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Brokerage revenue $ 78,374 $ 111,858 $ 336,315 $ 381,006 Purchased transportation 61,019 96,927 272,660 332,863 Other operating expenses 11,133 11,811 48,494 45,037 Operating income $ 6,222 $ 3,120 $ 15,161 $ 3,106 Operating ratio 92.1 % 97.2 % 95.5 % 99.2 % Load count 28,745 48,551 133,422 179,178

Brokerage revenue was $78.4 million, a decrease of 29.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in Brokerage revenue was driven by a 40.8% decrease in load count which more than offset the 18.3% increase in revenue per load compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline in load count was primarily due to an increase in allocation of available freight to the Company's asset-based OTR fleet which increased by 15.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Brokerage operating income was $6.2 million, an increase of 99.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was due to the higher revenue per load and lower purchased transportation expense in the fourth quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had $106.1 million of liquidity (defined as cash balances plus availability under the Company's revolving credit facility), $481.9 million of net debt (defined as long-term debt, including current maturities less cash balances), and $242.3 million of stockholders' equity.

For the full year 2022, capital expenditures, net of proceeds, were $153.1 million, and exclude equipment financed under operating leases.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects capital expenditures, net of proceeds to be less than $75.0 million while maintaining the average age of its fleet at less than 2.5 years and to exit 2023 with more liquidity than it had exiting 2022.

As a reminder, most of the Company's annual capital expenditures relate to tractors and trailers, for which the Company generally uses a combination of loan financing agreements and finance lease arrangements to fund these acquisitions.

Outlook

Mr. Fuller commented, "We made tremendous progress in 2022 realigning our Truckload operations and getting back to the basics in our OTR division. This message has been well received by our customers, and while the freight market is currently challenging, we will continue to focus on execution, servicing our customers at a high level, and reducing our spot market exposure. We expect the benefits from these initiatives combined with the cost savings from our Realignment Plan to positively impact our financial results as the market turns."

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on February 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-888-800-8518 or, for international callers, 1-646-307-1863 and asking to be joined to the US Xpress Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. The simultaneous webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations website at investor.usxpress.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding the Company's operating results is provided below as well as on the Company's investor page at investor.usxpress.com.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our net income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP''), we evaluate operating performance using certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS (on a consolidated and, as applicable, segment basis). Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the ongoing operating performance of our business by allowing more effective comparison between periods. Further, management uses non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Controlling Interest, and Adjusted EPS measures on a supplemental basis to remove items that may not be an indicator of performance from period-to-period. In addition, management uses net debt, defined as long-term debt, including current maturities less cash balance. Management uses this metric to monitor the Company's financial leverage and believes it is useful to investors and securities analysts as it provides insight into our financial strength. The non-GAAP information provided is used by our management and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The non-GAAP measures used herein have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. You should not consider the non-GAAP measures used herein in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Presentation: Total revenue $ 542,451 $ 531,605 $ 2,161,170 $ 1,948,526 Total operating expenses (548,119 ) (536,715 ) (2,183,320 ) (1,930,097 ) Operating income (loss) $ (5,668 ) $ (5,110 ) $ (22,150 ) $ 18,429 Operating ratio 101.0 % 101.0 % 101.0 % 99.1 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 542,451 $ 531,605 $ 2,161,170 $ 1,948,526 Fuel surcharge (67,242 ) (44,325 ) (265,021 ) (154,248 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 475,209 487,280 1,896,149 1,794,278 Total operating expenses 548,119 536,715 2,183,320 1,930,097 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (67,242 ) (44,325 ) (265,021 ) (154,248 ) Impairment charges1 - (4,334 ) (4,218 ) (4,334 ) Gain on sale of terminal2 - - 4,002 - Adjusted operating expenses 480,877 488,056 1,918,083 1,771,515 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (5,668 ) $ (776 ) $ (21,934 ) $ 22,763 Adjusted operating ratio 101.2 % 100.2 % 101.2 % 98.7 % 1During the first and third quarter of 2022, we incurred a non-cash adjustment due to the write off of obsolete technology 2During the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a gain of $4,002 on sale of terminal which was leased to a former subsidiary

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Truckload Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Truckload GAAP Presentation: Total Truckload revenue $ 464,077 $ 419,747 $ 1,824,855 $ 1,567,520 Total Truckload operating expenses (475,967 ) (427,977 ) (1,862,166 ) (1,552,197 ) Truckload operating income (loss) $ (11,890 ) $ (8,230 ) $ (37,311 ) $ 15,323 Truckload operating ratio 102.6 % 102.0 % 102.0 % 99.0 % Truckload Non-GAAP Presentation Total Truckload revenue $ 464,077 $ 419,747 $ 1,824,855 $ 1,567,520 Fuel surcharge (67,242 ) (44,325 ) (265,021 ) (154,248 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 396,835 375,422 1,559,834 1,413,272 Total Truckload operating expenses 475,967 427,977 1,862,166 1,552,197 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge (67,242 ) (44,325 ) (265,021 ) (154,248 ) Impairment charges1 - (4,334 ) (3,376 ) (4,334 ) Gain on sale of terminal2 - - 4,002 - Truckload Adjusted operating expenses 408,725 379,318 1,597,771 1,393,615 Truckload Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (11,890 ) $ (3,896 ) $ (37,937 ) $ 19,657 Truckload Adjusted operating ratio 103.0 % 101.0 % 102.4 % 98.6 % 1During the first and third quarter of 2022, we incurred a non-cash adjustment due to the write off of obsolete technology 2During the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a gain of $4,002 on sale of terminal which was leased to a former subsidiary

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Income and EPS (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP: Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (11,211 ) $ (5,286 ) $ (40,457 ) $ 10,870 Adjusted for: Income tax provision (benefit) (3,323 ) (4,299 ) (13,179 ) 433 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ (14,534 ) $ (9,585 ) $ (53,636 ) $ 11,303 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investment1 2,107 452 12,096 (7,677 ) Gain on sale of terminal2 - - (4,002 ) - Gain on sale of equity method investment3 - - (1,258 ) - Impairment charges4 - 4,334 4,218 4,334 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (12,427 ) (4,799 ) (42,582 ) 7,960 Adjusted income tax (benefit) (3,266 ) (2,804 ) (10,432 ) (198 ) Non-GAAP: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (9,161 ) $ (1,995 ) $ (32,150 ) $ 8,158 GAAP: Earnings (losses) per diluted share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.79 ) $ 0.21 Adjusted for: Income tax expense attributable to controlling interest (0.06 ) (0.09 ) (0.26 ) 0.01 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to controlling interest $ (0.28 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.05 ) $ 0.22 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity investment1 0.04 0.01 0.24 (0.15 ) Gain on sale of terminal2 - - (0.08 ) - Gain on sale of equity method investment3 - - (0.02 ) - Impairment charges4 - 0.09 0.08 0.08 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (0.24 ) (0.09 ) (0.83 ) 0.15 Adjusted income tax (benefit) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) (0.20 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP: Adjusted earnings (losses) per diluted share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.63 ) $ 0.16 1During 2022 and 2021, we recognized an unrealized loss (gain) on a strategic equity investment 2During the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a gain of $4,002 on sale of terminal which was leased to a former subsidiary 3During the first quarter of 2022, we incurred a gain on sale related to an equity method investment in a former wholly owned subsidiary of $1,258 4During the first and third quarter of 2022, we incurred a non-cash adjustment due to the write off of obsolete technology

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "outlook," "strategy," "optimistic," "will," "could," "should," "may," "focus," "seek," "potential," "continue," "goal," "target," "objective," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements in the "Outlook" section, statements regarding the freight environment, future utilization, the expected impact of the Company's realignment plan, the Company's spot market exposure, cost structure, Truckload operations and OTR division, and any other statements concerning: any projections of earnings, revenues, cash flows, capital expenditures, compliance with financial covenants, or other financial items; any statement of plans, strategies, or objectives for future operations; any statements regarding future economic or industry conditions or performance; and any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: general economic conditions, including inflation and consumer spending; political conditions and regulations, including future changes thereto; changes in tax laws or in their interpretations and changes in tax rates; future insurance premiums and claims experience, including adverse changes in claims experience and loss development factors, or additional changes in management's estimates of liability based upon such experience and development factors that cause our expectations of insurance premiums and claims expense to be inaccurate or otherwise impacts our results; impact of pending or future legal proceedings; future market for used revenue equipment and real estate; future revenue equipment prices and availability; future capital expenditures, including equipment purchasing and leasing plans and equipment turnover (including expected trade-ins); fleet age; future depreciation and amortization; changes in management's estimates of the need for new tractors and trailers; future ability to generate sufficient cash from operations and obtain financing on favorable terms to meet our significant ongoing capital requirements; our ability to maintain compliance with the provisions of our credit agreement; freight environment, including freight demand, rates, capacity, and volumes; future asset utilization; loss of one or more of our major customers; our ability to renew dedicated service offering contracts on the terms and schedule we expect; surplus inventories, recessionary economic cycles, and downturns in customers' business cycles; strikes, work slowdowns, or work stoppages at the Company, customers, ports, or other shipping related facilities; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, as well as fluctuations in surcharge collection, including, but not limited to, changes in customer fuel surcharge policies and increases in fuel surcharge bases by customers; interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified professional drivers and independent contractors; independent contractors we contract could be deemed by regulators or the judicial process to be employees; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, intermodal, and brokerage (including digital brokerage) competitors; changes in regulatory requirements that increase costs, decrease efficiency, or reduce the availability of drivers; safety-related evaluations and rankings under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Compliance, Safety, Accountability program; increasing attention on environmental, social and governance matters; future safety performance; our ability to reduce, or control increases in, operating costs; future third-party service provider relationships and availability; execution of the Company's current business strategy or changes in the Company's business strategy; the ability of the Company's infrastructure to support future organic or inorganic growth; our ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and technologies, including the future use of autonomous tractors; disruptions to our information technology; the cost of and our ability to effectively and efficiently implement technology initiatives; costs, diversion of management's attention, and potential payments made in connection with the multiple class action lawsuits a stockholder derivative lawsuit arising out of our IPO; credit, reputational and relationship risks of certain of our current and former equity investments; the dual class structure of our common stock has the effect of concentrating voting control with certain members of the Fuller and Quinn families, which limits or precludes the ability of other stockholders to influence corporate matters; our ability to maintain effective internal controls without material weaknesses; and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak or other similar outbreaks. Readers should review and consider these factors along with the various disclosures by the Company in its press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

About U.S. Xpress

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ending December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenue: Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge $ 475,209 $ 487,280 $ 1,896,149 $ 1,794,278 Fuel surcharge 67,242 44,325 265,021 154,248 Total operating revenue 542,451 531,605 2,161,170 1,948,526 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 187,432 174,538 726,308 619,983 Fuel and fuel taxes 87,335 51,973 328,037 182,875 Vehicle rents 29,254 24,375 104,121 90,085 Depreciation and amortization, net of (gain) loss 25,456 16,880 82,289 81,976 Purchased transportation 118,710 175,969 533,014 634,271 Operating expense and supplies 47,822 42,138 191,654 147,779 Insurance premiums and claims 28,283 24,424 115,735 83,376 Operating taxes and licenses 3,883 4,297 15,663 14,490 Communications and utilities 3,741 4,610 14,856 12,639 General and other operating 16,203 17,511 71,643 62,623 Total operating expenses 548,119 536,715 2,183,320 1,930,097 Operating Income (Loss) (5,668 ) (5,110 ) (22,150 ) 18,429 Other Expenses (Income): Interest expense, net 6,073 3,716 19,054 14,532 Other, net 2,107 452 10,838 (7,677 ) 8,180 4,168 29,892 6,855 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (13,848 ) (9,278 ) (52,042 ) 11,574 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) (3,323 ) (4,299 ) (13,179 ) 433 Net Income (Loss) (10,525 ) (4,979 ) (38,863 ) 11,141 Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest 686 307 1,594 271 Net Income (Loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (11,211 ) $ (5,286 ) $ (40,457 ) $ 10,870 Income (Loss) Per Share Basic earnings (losses) per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.79 ) $ 0.22 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 51,602 50,598 51,311 50,370 Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.79 ) $ 0.21 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 51,602 50,598 51,311 52,167

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,275 $ 5,695 Customer receivables, net of allowance of $990 and $11, respectively 222,794 231,687 Other receivables 17,676 18,046 Prepaid insurance and licenses 13,847 13,867 Operating supplies 8,410 9,550 Assets held for sale 25,759 11,831 Other current assets 46,642 32,020 Total current assets 337,403 322,696 Property and equipment, at cost 980,607 890,933 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (397,806 ) (370,112 ) Net property and equipment 582,801 520,821 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 333,498 292,347 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Intangible assets, net 23,784 24,129 Other 44,758 50,829 Total other assets 461,261 426,526 Total assets $ 1,381,465 $ 1,270,043 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 111,222 $ 126,910 Book overdraft 4,213 7,096 Accrued wages and benefits 35,457 45,011 Claims and insurance accruals 73,372 44,309 Other accrued liabilities 8,703 5,962 Current portion of operating leases 105,078 88,375 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 124,033 85,117 Total current liabilities 462,078 402,780 Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 360,175 290,392 Less debt issuance costs (310 ) (357 ) Net long-term debt and finance leases 359,865 290,035 Deferred income taxes 9,718 24,301 Other long-term liabilities 22,878 14,457 Claims and insurance accruals, long-term 50,825 54,819 Noncurrent operating lease liability 230,505 205,362 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 515 505 Additional paid-in capital 273,781 267,621 Retained earnings (deficit) (32,017 ) 8,440 Stockholders' equity 242,279 276,566 Noncontrolling interest 3,317 1,723 Total stockholders' equity 245,596 278,289 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,381,465 $ 1,270,043

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (unaudited) Year Ending December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (38,863 ) $ 11,141 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax benefit (14,583 ) (861 ) Depreciation and amortization 82,756 82,975 Gains on sale of property and equipment (467 ) (999 ) Share based compensation 5,287 6,244 Other 332 684 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment 12,096 (7,677 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables 6,839 (38,556 ) Prepaid insurance and licenses 99 398 Operating supplies 1,234 (465 ) Other assets (149 ) (20,578 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (1,564 ) 41,345 Accrued wages and benefits (9,553 ) 4,916 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,464 78,567 Investing activities Payments for purchases of property and equipment (199,134 ) (192,366 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 46,020 95,369 Net cash used in investing activities (153,114 ) (96,997 ) Financing activities Borrowings under lines of credit 494,196 334,512 Payments under lines of credit (421,896 ) (310,612 ) Borrowings under long-term debt 130,336 124,721 Payments of long-term debt and finance leases (95,054 ) (137,661 ) Payments of financing costs - (100 ) Tax withholding related to net share settlement of restricted stock awards (440 ) (1,237 ) Proceeds from long-term consideration for sale of subsidiary 648 617 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 1,323 1,284 Book overdraft (2,883 ) 7,096 Net cash provided by financing activities 106,230 18,620 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,420 ) 190 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year 5,695 5,505 End of period $ 2,275 $ 5,695

Truckload Statistics (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, % Year Ending December 31, % 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Over-the-road (OTR) Average revenue per tractor per week1 $ 3,638 $ 3,610 0.8 % $ 3,808 $ 3,732 2.0 % Average revenue per mile1 $ 2.417 $ 2.481 (2.6 %) $ 2.492 $ 2.333 6.8 % Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,505 1,455 3.4 % 1,528 1,600 (4.5 %) Average tractors 4,160 3,614 15.1 % 3,858 3,442 12.1 % Dedicated Average revenue per tractor per week1 $ 4,792 $ 4,617 3.8 % $ 4,823 $ 4,359 10.6 % Average revenue per mile1 $ 3.022 $ 2.714 11.3 % $ 2.926 $ 2.518 16.2 % Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,586 1,701 (6.8 %) 1,648 1,731 (4.8 %) Average tractors 2,812 2,533 11.0 % 2,696 2,564 5.1 % Consolidated Average revenue per tractor per week1 $ 4,104 $ 4,025 2.0 % $ 4,225 $ 4,000 5.6 % Average revenue per mile1 $ 2.669 $ 2.586 3.2 % $ 2.679 $ 2.416 10.9 % Average revenue miles per tractor per week 1,538 1,556 (1.2 %) 1,577 1,656 (4.8 %) Average tractors 6,972 6,147 13.4 % 6,553 6,006 9.1 % Average tractors - Company owned 6,077 5,066 20.0 % 5,605 4,731 18.5 % Owner operators 895 1,081 (17.2 %) 948 1,275 (25.6 %) Total average tractors 6,972 6,147 13.4 % 6,553 6,006 9.1 % Miles driven - Total company miles 132,990 114,713 15.9 % 503,250 450,493 11.7 % Total independent contractor miles 21,922 26,459 (17.1 %) 93,635 127,596 (26.6 %) Total miles 154,912 141,172 9.7 % 596,885 578,089 3.3 % Independent contractor fuel surcharge $ 10,799 $ 8,420 28.3 % $ 44,972 $ 32,503 38.4 % 1 Excluding fuel surcharge revenues

Contacts

Investor Contact

Matt Garvie

Vice President, Investor Relations

(423)-633-7153

mgarvie@usxpress.com