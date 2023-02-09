Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6NE ISIN: US92552R4065 Ticker-Symbol: DIL1 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
09:03 Uhr
25,800 Euro
-1,200
-4,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VIAD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIAD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00026,40010:28
26,00026,40010:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIAD
VIAD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIAD CORP25,800-4,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.