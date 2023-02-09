MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera (NYSE: COUR) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
"As the year came to a close, we were reminded of the transformative power of technology to change the way we teach, learn, and work. Every person, in every job, needs to keep learning to stay relevant," said Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. "More than 21 million new learners came to Coursera in 2022 seeking the in-demand skills and recognized industry credentials that can unlock new job opportunities and advancements in their careers."
Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022
- Total revenue was $142.2 million, up 24% from $115.0 million a year ago.
- Gross profit was $87.9 million or 61.8% of revenue, up 23% from $71.3 million or 62.0% of revenue a year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit was $88.9 million or 62.5% of revenue, up 24% from $71.9 million or 62.5% of revenue a year ago.
- Net loss was $(51.7) million or (36.4)% of revenue, compared to $(47.7) million or (41.5)% of revenue a year ago. Non-GAAP net loss was $(6.5) million or (4.6)% of revenue, compared to $(24.1) million or (21.0)% of revenue a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.8) million or (4.1)% of revenue, compared to $(19.6) million or (17.0)% of revenue a year ago.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $(5.4) million, compared to $0.8 million provided by operating activities a year ago. Free cash flow was $(7.9) million, compared to $(1.9) million a year ago.
Financial Highlights for Full Year 2022
- Total revenue was $523.8 million, up 26% from $415.3 million in the prior year.
- Gross profit was $331.5 million or 63.3% of revenue, up 33% from $249.5 million or 60.1% of revenue in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $334.6 million or 63.9% of revenue, up 33% from $251.6 million or 60.6% of revenue in the prior year.
- Net loss was $(175.4) million or (33.5)% of revenue, compared to $(145.2) million or (35.0)% of revenue in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $(53.4) million or (10.2)% of revenue, compared to $(52.4) million or (12.6)% of revenue in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(36.9) million or (7.1)% of revenue, compared to $(35.5) million or (8.5)% of revenue in the prior year.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $(38.1) million, compared to $1.7 million provided by operating activities in the prior year. Free cash flow was $(51.9) million, compared to $(11.9) million in the prior year.
For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
"In 2022, we grew revenue 26% year-over-year, reflecting our ability to deliver the skills and branded credentials desired by both individuals and institutions in today's digital economy," said Ken Hahn, Coursera's CFO. "We enter 2023 in a strong financial position, focused on key strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth across our platform."
Operating Segment Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022
- Consumer revenue was $79.8 million, up 21% from a year ago on sustained demand for industry microcredentials, particularly our entry-level Professional Certificate catalog. Segment gross margin was $58.2 million, or 73.0% of Consumer revenue, compared to 69.4% a year ago. We added 5 million new registered learners during the quarter for a total of 118 million.
- Enterprise revenue was $50.5 million, up 41% from a year ago on growth across business, campus, and government customers. The total number of Paid Enterprise Customers increased to 1,149, up 43% from a year ago. Segment gross margin was $33.5 million, or 66.4% of Enterprise revenue, compared to 67.5% a year ago. Our Net Retention Rate (NRR) for Paid Enterprise Customers was 108%.
- Degrees revenue was $11.9 million, down 11% from a year ago on lower student enrollments. Segment gross margin was 100.0% of Degrees revenue as there is no content cost attributable to the Degrees segment. The total number of Degrees Students reached 18,103, up 12% from a year ago.
All key business metrics are as of December 31, 2022. For more information regarding the metrics discussed in this press release, please see "Key Business Metrics Definitions" below.
Content, Customer, and Platform Highlights
- Content and Credentials:
- Launched two new entry-level Professional Certificates created by leading global brands, further enhancing the roles available in Career Academy with SAP Technology Consultant, as well as Goodwill Career Coach and Navigator.
- Announced our first liberal studies degree with a bachelor's completion program from Georgetown University, designed as an affordable, flexible way for adult learners to finish their degree.
- Welcomed our first degree from West Virginia University (WVU) with a Master of Science in Software Engineering, offered at an affordable price for students around the globe looking to unlock a career in software engineering.
- Enterprise Customers:
- Coursera for Business won new and expanded customer relationships with leading global brands, including Belcorp (Peru), Fikes Wholesale (U.S.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), Sanofi (France), and Unicomer (Costa Rica).
- Coursera for Government expanded our international customer reach with new reskilling and upskilling programs, including Dubai Police (UAE), NITDA (Nigeria), Governo do Espirito Santo (Brazil), and UNDP.
- Coursera for Campus signed a multi-year partnership with the University of Texas System to equip students and faculty across 8 campuses with the skills and credentials needed in the digital economy, including our entry-level Professional Certificates, which are being integrated for-credit at several universities.
- Learning Platform:
- Enhanced our catalog's search and discovery with "Credit Eligible" filtering and badging, allowing learners to more easily identify content and credentials that can stack towards a degree.
- Secured American Council on Education (ACE) Credit Recommendation for two additional entry-level Professional Certificates, with a total of 14 now recognized for academic credit.
- Curated a new Leadership Academy offering with a targeted selection of Clips, courses, and Guided Projects for customers seeking a scalable leadership solution built for the entire organization.
Highlights reflect developments since September 30, 2022 through today's announcement. For additional information on these developments, see the Coursera Blog at blog.coursera.org.
Financial Outlook
- First quarter 2023:
- Revenue in the range of $136 to $140 million
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(12.5) to $(15.5) million
- Full year 2023:
- Revenue in the range of $595 to $605 million
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(26) to $(34) million
- Free cash flow in the range of $(12) to $(18) million
Actual results may differ materially from Coursera's Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements" below.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP guidance measure (Adjusted EBITDA) to the corresponding GAAP guidance measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this press release.
Conference Call Details
As previously announced, Coursera will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance today, February 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
A live, audio-only webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available to the public on our Investor Relations page at investor.coursera.com. For those unable to listen to the broadcast live, an archived replay will be accessible in the same location for one year.
Disclosure Information
In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera's investor relations website.
About Coursera
Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 118 million registered learners as of December 31, 2022. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.
Key Business Metrics Definitions
Registered Learners
We count the total number of registered learners at the end of each period. For purposes of determining our registered learner count, we treat each customer account that registers with a unique email as a registered learner and adjust for any spam, test accounts, and cancellations. Our registered learner count is not intended as a measure of active engagement. New registered learners are individuals that register in a particular period.
Paid Enterprise Customers
We count the total number of Paid Enterprise Customers at the end of each period. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat each customer account that has a corresponding contract as a unique customer, and a single organization with multiple divisions, segments, or subsidiaries may be counted as multiple customers. We define a "Paid Enterprise Customer" as a customer who purchases Coursera via our direct sales force. For purposes of determining our Paid Enterprise Customer count, we exclude our Enterprise customers who do not purchase Coursera via our direct sales force, which include organizations engaging on our platform through our Coursera for Teams offering or through our channel partners.
Net Retention Rate ("NRR") for Paid Enterprise Customers
We calculate annual recurring revenue ("ARR") by annualizing each customer's monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") for the most recent month at period end. We calculate "Net Retention Rate" as of a period end by starting with the ARR from all Paid Enterprise Customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same Paid Enterprise Customers as of the current period end ("Current Period ARR"). Current Period ARR includes expansion within Paid Enterprise Customers and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes revenue from new Paid Customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at our Net Retention Rate.
Number of Degrees Students
We count the total number of Degrees students for each period. For purposes of determining our Degrees student count, we include all the students that are matriculated in a degree program and who are enrolled in one or more courses in such degree program during the period. If a degree term spans across multiple quarters, said student is counted as active in all quarters of the degree term. For purposes of determining our Degrees student count, we do not include students who are matriculated in the degree but are not enrolled in a course in that period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These are key measures used by our management to help us analyze our financial results, establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business, evaluate our performance, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, we believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of our business. We also believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business and results of operations over multiple periods with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and to analyze our cash performance. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way that these measures are calculated. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as a substitute for or in isolation from financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Net Loss
We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP net loss as GAAP gross profit and GAAP net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring charges and payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. We believe the presentation of these adjusted operating results provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis and comparison of our operating results across reporting periods.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net loss excluding: (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) interest income; (3) other (income) expense, net; (4) stock-based compensation expense; (5) restructuring charges; (6) income tax expense; and (7) payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Free Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property, equipment, software, and capitalized internal-use software costs. Purchases of property, equipment, and software and capitalized internal-use software costs are considered necessary components of our ongoing operations.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the Appendix.
Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as: "accelerate," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "demand," "estimate," "expand," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "mission," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Coursera's ability to deliver the in-demand skills and branded credentials desired by both individuals and institutions for today's digital jobs; Coursera's mission to provide universal access to world-class learning; the demand for online learning; anticipated features and benefits of our customer and partner relationships and our content and platform offerings; the anticipated utility of non-GAAP financial measures; anticipated growth rates; and our financial outlook, future financial performance, and expectations, among others. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to manage our growth; our limited operating history; the relative nascency of online learning solutions and risks related to market adoption of online learning; our ability to maintain and expand our partnerships with our university and industry partners and to create opportunities with new partners; our dependence on our partners for content available on our platform; our ability to attract and retain learners; our ability to increase sales of our Enterprise offering; our ability to compete effectively; the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on our business and our industry; regulatory matters impacting us or our partners; risks related to intellectual property; cybersecurity and privacy risks and regulations; potential disruptions to our platform; risks related to international operations, including regulatory, economic, and geopolitical conditions, and our status as a B Corp, as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and as detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.
Coursera Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
142,180
$
114,956
$
523,756
$
415,287
Cost of revenue(1)
54,305
43,669
192,277
165,818
Gross profit
87,875
71,287
331,479
249,469
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
42,835
38,331
165,134
135,410
Sales and marketing(1)
61,919
57,594
227,676
179,337
General and administrative(1)
28,998
22,852
105,900
77,785
Restructuring charges(1)
10,149
-
10,149
-
Total operating expenses
143,901
118,777
508,859
392,532
Loss from operations
(56,026
)
(47,490
)
(177,380
)
(143,063
)
Interest income
5,671
93
9,144
320
Other income (expense), net
173
(95
)
(2,401
)
(346
)
Loss before income taxes
(50,182
)
(47,492
)
(170,637
)
(143,089
)
Income tax expense
1,535
246
4,720
2,126
Net loss
$
(51,717
)
$
(47,738
)
$
(175,357
)
$
(145,215
)
Net loss per share-basic and diluted
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(1.21
)
$
(1.28
)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share-basic and diluted
147,177,497
141,117,797
145,263,726
113,587,523
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenue
$
1,017
$
555
$
3,089
$
2,092
Research and development
14,742
11,133
48,779
42,783
Sales and marketing
8,140
6,488
30,092
25,992
General and administrative
10,911
5,140
28,703
20,316
Restructuring charges
122
-
122
-
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
34,932
$
23,316
$
110,785
$
91,183
Coursera Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
320,817
$
580,658
Marketable securities
459,654
241,117
Accounts receivable, net
53,734
34,396
Deferred costs, net
24,147
19,666
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,636
16,494
Total current assets
875,988
892,331
Property, equipment, and software, net
27,096
24,725
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,605
16,321
Intangible assets, net
8,553
10,091
Other assets
26,355
15,442
Total assets
$
947,597
$
958,910
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Educator partners payable
$
66,375
$
49,206
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
23,342
23,257
Accrued compensation and benefits
21,163
18,353
Operating lease liabilities, current
8,658
8,031
Deferred revenue, current
115,701
94,637
Other current liabilities
7,202
7,639
Total current liabilities
242,441
201,123
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,791
11,864
Deferred revenue, non-current
3,076
3,851
Other liabilities
1,714
559
Total liabilities
253,022
217,397
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
1,364,116
1,235,231
Treasury stock-at cost
(4,701
)
(4,701
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(718
)
(252
)
Accumulated deficit
(664,123
)
(488,766
)
Total stockholders' equity
694,575
741,513
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
947,597
$
958,910
Coursera Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(175,357
)
$
(145,215
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,503
14,757
Stock-based compensation expense
110,785
91,183
Amortization or accretion of marketable securities
(895
)
501
Impairment of long-lived assets
6,124
-
Other
1,088
(448
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(20,598
)
5,863
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(18,290
)
(5,697
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,839
5,301
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
17,893
16,322
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
3,409
7,670
Operating lease liabilities
(5,841
)
(6,336
)
Deferred revenue
20,289
17,845
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(38,051
)
1,746
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(593,770
)
(241,758
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
375,000
204,981
Purchases of property, equipment, and software
(1,578
)
(1,554
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(12,299
)
(12,090
)
Purchases of content assets
(1,377
)
(1,188
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(234,024
)
(51,609
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
17,586
31,766
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
6,829
6,397
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs
-
525,284
Payment of deferred offering costs
(295
)
(6,119
)
Payment of tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock units
(11,886
)
(7,172
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
12,234
550,156
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(259,841
)
500,293
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-Beginning of period
582,719
82,426
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-End of period
$
322,878
$
582,719
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
320,817
$
580,658
Restricted cash, current
487
-
Restricted cash, non-current
1,574
2,061
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
322,878
$
582,719
Coursera Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross profit
$
87,875
$
71,287
$
331,479
$
249,469
Stock-based compensation expense
1,017
555
3,089
2,092
Payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities
12
11
28
64
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
88,904
$
71,853
$
334,596
$
251,625
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(51,717
)
$
(47,738
)
$
(175,357
)
$
(145,215
)
Stock-based compensation expense
34,810
23,316
110,663
91,183
Restructuring charges
10,149
-
10,149
-
Payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities
229
330
1,120
1,643
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(6,529
)
$
(24,092
)
$
(53,425
)
$
(52,389
)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(51,717
)
$
(47,738
)
$
(175,357
)
$
(145,215
)
Depreciation and amortization
4,996
4,249
18,503
14,757
Interest income
(5,671
)
(93
)
(9,144
)
(320
)
Other (income) expense, net
(173
)
95
2,401
346
Stock-based compensation expense
34,810
23,316
110,663
91,183
Restructuring charges
10,149
-
10,149
-
Income tax expense
1,535
246
4,720
2,126
Payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities
229
330
1,120
1,643
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(5,842
)
$
(19,595
)
$
(36,945
)
$
(35,480
)
Net loss margin
(36
)%
(42
)%
(33
)%
(35
)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(4
)%
(17
)%
(7
)%
(9
)%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(2)
$
(5,442
)
$
805
$
(38,051
)
$
1,746
Less: purchases of property, equipment and software
(192
)
(326
)
(1,578
)
(1,554
)
Less: capitalized internal-use software costs
(2,217
)
(2,378
)
(12,299
)
(12,090
)
Free Cash Flow
$
(7,851
)
$
(1,899
)
$
(51,928
)
$
(11,898
)
(2) Includes cash payments of $4.8 million, related to restructuring charges, made during the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
