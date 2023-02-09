SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) today reported operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other recent events.

For the quarter, CareTrust REIT reported:

95.5% of contractual rents collected;

Net income of $14.4 million and net income per share of $0.15;

Normalized FFO of $37.0 million and normalized FFO per share of $0.38;

Normalized FAD of $39.0 million and normalized FAD per share of $0.40; and

A quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 69% on normalized FAD.

Operating Environment

CareTrust's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Sedgwick, discussed the business environment and the Company's Q4 results. "Given last year's Federal Reserve rate increases, the persistently tight labor market, and our portfolio repositioning work, we are pleased to report Normalized FFO per share for the quarter and the year of $0.38 and $1.49, respectively, and contractual rent collections for the year of 95.2% inclusive of security deposits."

Q4 occupancy for both skilled nursing and seniors housing increased by approximately 70 basis points over Q3, with several facilities and operators successfully returning to pre-pandemic occupancy levels. December skilled nursing and seniors housing occupancy were approximately 74% and 77% compared to their pre-pandemic marks of 78% and 81%, respectively.

The Biden administration announced it will end the Public Health Emergency (PHE) related to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 11, 2023. Mr. Sedgwick said, "The PHE has provided much needed support to skilled nursing and other healthcare providers to manage through the many pandemic headwinds. Many states have implemented policies to support their healthcare providers in anticipation of the termination of the PHE this year. Nevertheless, the end of the PHE will not help the industry recover and may result in an increase of acquisition opportunities as some providers need to sell. Our balance sheet has been built for times like this."

Portfolio

The Company reported facility EBITDAR and EBITDARM lease coverage for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 of 2.01x and 2.57x, respectively, excluding application of HHS Provider Relief Funds. The operators in the Company's "Top 10 Tenants" lease coverage account for 89% of contractual rent and collectively have an EBITDAR and EBITDARM lease coverage of 2.13x and 2.70x, respectively. Among the tenants outside the Company's Top 10 is one operator, representing 2.8% of contractual revenue, that has not paid rent since November 2022. Deposits for this operator were applied and exhausted in Q4. Removing this operator's negative lease coverage would increase the "All Other Tenant" EBITDAR coverage from 1.08x to 1.84x and would increase the overall portfolio coverage from 2.01x to 2.10x.

The Company gave an update on its 2022 disposition plan. Mr. Sedgwick said, "After an exhaustive process during a volatile year, we have sold 13 properties and decided to retain 14. That now leaves only 5 facilities that are still on the market. Two of those are under contract to sell." An update to key transactional details for the original 32 assets selected for sale or restructure are provided in the Fourth Quarter Financial Supplement.

Pipeline

The Company's Chief Investment Officer, James Callister, commented on the current market for acquisitions and the Company's pipeline. He said, "The rising cost of debt is impacting many potential buyers and we're seeing sellers and brokers prioritize certainty more than ever before. We believe this to be a primary driver for the increase in deals crossing our desk." Mr. Callister continued, "We are encouraged by the increased deal flow and we are beginning to see signs of sellers' pricing expectations adjusting to the world we live in today. We are actively pursuing opportunities for external growth both with current and future operating partners."

Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Chief Financial Officer, Bill Wagner, reported that, for the fourth quarter, CareTrust reported net income of $14.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $37.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $39.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted weighted-average common share. For the year ended December 31, 2022, CareTrust reported net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.08 loss per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $144.5 million, or $1.49 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $152.4 million, or $1.57 per diluted weighted-average common share.

Liquidity

As of quarter end, CareTrust reported net debt-to-annualized normalized run rate EBITDA of 3.7x, which is below the Company's target leverage range of 4.0x to 5.0x, and a net debt-to-enterprise value of approximately 27.8%. Mr. Wagner stated that, as of today, the Company has approximately $135 million outstanding on its $600 million revolving credit line, with no scheduled debt maturities prior to 2026. He also disclosed that CareTrust currently has approximately $20 million in cash on hand. He further noted that the Company currently has approximately $428.4 million in available authorization remaining on its at-the-market equity program. "With substantial availability on our revolver, and equity markets readily accessible to us at present, we continue to have a wide range of capital options for funding our opportunistic growth strategy," said Mr. Wagner.

Dividend Maintained

During the quarter, CareTrust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share. On an annualized basis, the payout ratio was approximately 72% based on fourth quarter 2022 normalized FFO, and 69% based on normalized FAD.

About CareTrust

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues: Rental income $ 47,675 $ 49,118 $ 187,506 $ 190,195 Interest and other income 4,135 619 8,626 2,156 Total revenues 51,810 49,737 196,132 192,351 Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 11,926 14,056 50,316 55,340 Interest expense 9,608 5,689 30,008 23,677 Property taxes 968 1,108 4,333 3,574 Impairment of real estate investments 5,356 - 79,062 - Provision for loan losses, net - - 3,844 - Property operating expenses 695 - 5,039 - General and administrative 4,813 10,738 20,165 26,874 Total expenses 33,366 31,591 192,767 109,465 Other (loss) income: Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (10,827 ) Loss on sale of real estate, net (1,668 ) 115 (3,769 ) (77 ) Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments (2,396 ) - (7,102 ) - Total other (loss) income (4,064 ) 115 (10,871 ) (10,904 ) Net income (loss) $ 14,380 $ 18,261 $ (7,506 ) $ 71,982 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.74 Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 97,227 96,297 96,703 96,017 Diluted 97,272 96,552 96,703 96,092 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.275 $ 0.265 $ 1.10 $ 1.06

CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 14,380 $ 18,261 $ (7,506 ) $ 71,982 Depreciation and amortization 11,926 14,056 50,316 55,340 Interest expense 9,608 5,689 30,008 23,677 Amortization of stock-based compensation 1,463 5,635 5,758 10,832 EBITDA 37,377 43,641 78,576 161,831 Impairment of real estate investments 5,356 - 79,062 - Provision for loan losses, net - - 3,844 - Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring 390 - 1,367 - Lease termination revenue - - - (63 ) Property operating expenses 914 8 6,597 8 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 1,668 (115 ) 3,769 77 Non-routine transaction costs - 1,418 - 1,418 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 10,827 Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments 2,396 - 7,102 - Normalized EBITDA $ 48,101 $ 44,952 $ 180,317 $ 174,098 Net income (loss) $ 14,380 $ 18,261 $ (7,506 ) $ 71,982 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 11,921 14,051 50,296 55,318 Impairment of real estate investments 5,356 - 79,062 - Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 1,668 (115 ) 3,769 77 Funds from Operations (FFO) 33,325 32,197 125,621 127,377 Effect of the senior unsecured notes payable redemption - - - 642 Provision for loan losses, net - - 3,844 - Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring 390 - 1,367 - Lease termination revenue - - - (63 ) Property operating expenses 914 8 6,597 8 Accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation - 3,696 - 3,696 Non-routine transaction costs - 1,418 - 1,418 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 10,827 Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments 2,396 - 7,102 - Normalized FFO $ 37,025 $ 37,319 $ 144,531 $ 143,905

CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 14,380 $ 18,261 $ (7,506 ) $ 71,982 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 11,921 14,051 50,296 55,318 Amortization of deferred financing fees 535 521 2,095 2,022 Amortization of stock-based compensation 1,463 5,635 5,758 10,832 Straight-line rental income (3 ) (6 ) (17 ) (32 ) Impairment of real estate investments 5,356 - 79,062 - Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 1,668 (115 ) 3,769 77 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) 35,320 38,347 133,457 140,199 Effect of the senior unsecured notes payable redemption - - - 642 Provision for loan losses, net - - 3,844 - Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring 390 - 1,367 - Lease termination revenue - - - (63 ) Property operating expenses 914 8 6,597 8 Non-routine transaction costs - 1,418 - 1,418 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 10,827 Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments 2,396 - 7,102 - Normalized FAD $ 39,020 $ 39,773 $ 152,367 $ 153,031 FFO per share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 1.30 $ 1.32 Normalized FFO per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 1.49 $ 1.49 FAD per share $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.38 $ 1.46 Normalized FAD per share $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 1.57 $ 1.59 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding [1] 97,408 96,646 96,885 96,309 [1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.

CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - 5 QUARTER TREND (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 Revenues: Rental income $ 49,118 $ 46,007 $ 46,806 $ 47,018 $ 47,675 Interest and other income 619 469 747 3,275 4,135 Total revenues 49,737 46,476 47,553 50,293 51,810 Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 14,056 13,575 12,559 12,256 11,926 Interest expense 5,689 5,742 6,303 8,355 9,608 Property taxes 1,108 1,420 1,254 691 968 Impairment of real estate investments - 59,683 1,701 12,322 5,356 Provision for loan losses, net - 3,844 - - - Property operating expenses - 447 89 3,808 695 General and administrative 10,738 5,215 4,978 5,159 4,813 Total expenses 31,591 89,926 26,884 42,591 33,366 Other income (loss): Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 115 186 - (2,287 ) (1,668 ) Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments - - - (4,706 ) (2,396 ) Total other income (loss) 115 186 - (6,993 ) (4,064 ) Net income (loss) $ 18,261 $ (43,264 ) $ 20,669 $ 709 $ 14,380 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ (0.45 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 96,552 96,410 96,598 96,625 97,272

CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 18,261 $ (43,264 ) $ 20,669 $ 709 $ 14,380 Depreciation and amortization 14,056 13,575 12,559 12,256 11,926 Interest expense 5,689 5,742 6,303 8,355 9,608 Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,635 1,521 1,394 1,380 1,463 EBITDA 43,641 (22,426 ) 40,925 22,700 37,377 Impairment of real estate investments - 59,683 1,701 12,322 5,356 Provision for loan losses, net - 3,844 - - - Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring - 977 - - 390 Property operating expenses 8 1,231 631 3,821 914 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (115 ) (186 ) - 2,287 1,668 Non-routine transaction costs 1,418 - - - - Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments - - - 4,706 2,396 Normalized EBITDA $ 44,952 $ 43,123 $ 43,257 $ 45,836 $ 48,101 Net income (loss) $ 18,261 $ (43,264 ) $ 20,669 $ 709 $ 14,380 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 14,051 13,571 12,553 12,251 11,921 Impairment of real estate investments - 59,683 1,701 12,322 5,356 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (115 ) (186 ) - 2,287 1,668 Funds from Operations (FFO) 32,197 29,804 34,923 27,569 33,325 Provision for loan losses, net - 3,844 - - - Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring - 977 - - 390 Property operating expenses 8 1,231 631 3,821 914 Accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation 3,696 - - - - Non-routine transaction costs 1,418 - - - - Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments - - - 4,706 2,396 Normalized FFO $ 37,319 $ 35,856 $ 35,554 $ 36,096 $ 37,025

CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND (continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 18,261 $ (43,264 ) $ 20,669 $ 709 $ 14,380 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 14,051 13,571 12,553 12,251 11,921 Amortization of deferred financing fees 521 520 520 520 535 Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,635 1,521 1,394 1,380 1,463 Straight-line rental income (6 ) (6 ) (5 ) (3 ) (3 ) Impairment of real estate investments - 59,683 1,701 12,322 5,356 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (115 ) (186 ) - 2,287 1,668 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) 38,347 31,839 36,832 29,466 35,320 Provision for loan losses, net - 3,844 - - - Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring - 977 - - 390 Property operating expenses 8 1,231 631 3,821 914 Non-routine transaction costs 1,418 - - - - Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments - - - 4,706 2,396 Normalized FAD $ 39,773 $ 37,891 $ 37,463 $ 37,993 $ 39,020 FFO per share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 Normalized FFO per share $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 FAD per share $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 Normalized FAD per share $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding [1] 96,646 96,701 96,672 96,752 97,408 [1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.

CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Real estate investments, net $ 1,421,410 $ 1,589,971 Other real estate related investments, at fair value (including accrued interest of $1,320 as of December 31, 2022 and $155 as of December 31, 2021) 156,368 15,155 Assets held for sale, net 12,291 4,835 Cash and cash equivalents 13,178 19,895 Accounts and other receivables 416 2,418 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 11,690 7,512 Deferred financing costs, net 5,428 1,062 Total assets $ 1,620,781 $ 1,640,848 Liabilities and Equity: Senior unsecured notes payable, net $ 395,150 $ 394,262 Senior unsecured term loan, net 199,348 199,136 Unsecured revolving credit facility 125,000 80,000 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities 24,360 25,408 Dividends payable 27,550 26,285 Total liabilities 771,408 725,091 Equity: Common stock 990 963 Additional paid-in capital 1,245,337 1,196,839 Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings (396,954 ) (282,045 ) Total equity 849,373 915,757 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,620,781 $ 1,640,848

CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (7,506 ) $ 71,982 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including below-market ground leases) 50,378 55,394 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,095 2,052 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 10,827 Unrealized loss on other real estate related investments 7,102 - Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,758 10,832 Straight-line rental income (17 ) (32 ) Adjustment for collectibility of rental income 1,417 - Noncash interest income (1,165 ) (155 ) Loss on sale of real estate, net 3,769 77 Impairment of real estate investments 79,062 - Provision for loan losses, net 3,844 - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables 604 (562 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 123 399 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities (1,049 ) 6,057 Net cash provided by operating activities 144,415 156,871 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate, net of deposits applied (21,915 ) (192,718 ) Purchases of equipment, furniture and fixtures and improvements to real estate (7,292 ) (6,013 ) Investment in real estate related investments and other loans receivable (149,650 ) (1,253 ) Principal payments received on other loans receivable 6,308 393 Net proceeds from sales of real estate 45,149 6,958 Net cash used in investing activities (127,400 ) (192,633 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (costs paid for) the issuance of common stock, net 47,236 22,946 Proceeds from the issuance of senior unsecured notes payable - 400,000 Borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility 160,000 220,000 Payments on senior unsecured notes payable - (300,000 ) Payments on unsecured revolving credit facility (115,000 ) (190,000 ) Payments on debt extinguishment and deferred financing costs (5,361 ) (14,095 ) Net-settle adjustment on restricted stock (4,469 ) (1,331 ) Dividends paid on common stock (106,138 ) (100,782 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (23,732 ) 36,738 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,717 ) 976 Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of period 19,895 18,919 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of period $ 13,178 $ 19,895

CARETRUST REIT, INC. DEBT SUMMARY (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Interest Maturity % of Deferred Net Carrying Debt Rate Date Principal Principal Loan Costs Value Fixed Rate Debt Senior unsecured notes payable 3.875 % 2028 $ 400,000 55.2 % $ (4,850 ) $ 395,150 Floating Rate Debt Senior unsecured term loan 6.036 % [1] 2026 200,000 27.6 % (652 ) 199,348 Unsecured revolving credit facility 5.586 % [2] 2028 [3] 125,000 17.2 % - [4] 125,000 5.863 % 325,000 44.8 % (652 ) 324,348 Total Debt 4.766 % $ 725,000 100.0 % $ (5,502 ) $ 719,498 [1] Funds can be borrowed at applicable SOFR plus 1.50% to 2.20% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.50% to 1.20%. [2] Funds can be borrowed at applicable SOFR plus 1.10% to 1.55% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.10% to 0.55%. [3] Maturity date assumes exercise of two 6-month extension options. [4] Deferred financing fees are not shown net for the unsecured revolving credit facility and are included in assets on the balance sheet.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including amortization of deferred financing costs), amortization of stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization. Normalized EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of core operating performance, such as recovery of previously reversed rent, lease termination revenue, property operating expenses, gains or losses from dispositions of real estate, real estate impairment charges, provision for loan losses, non-routine transaction costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on other real estate related investments and provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring, as applicable. EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund future cash requirements, including the Company's ability to fund capital expenditures or make payments on its indebtedness. Further, the Company's computation of EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA reported by other REITs.

Funds from Operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation except on land, such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP.

FFO is defined by Nareit as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from dispositions of real estate investments, real estate related depreciation and amortization and real estate impairment charges, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company computes FFO in accordance with Nareit's definition.

FAD is defined as FFO excluding noncash income and expenses, such as amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred financing fees and the effects of straight-line rent. The Company considers FAD to be a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the Company's operating results excluding these income and expense items to help investors, analysts and other interested parties compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies on a more consistent basis.

In addition, the Company reports Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD, which adjust FFO and FAD for certain revenue and expense items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its ongoing operating results, such as provision for loan losses, non-routine transaction costs, provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on other real estate related investments, recovery of previously reversed rent, lease termination revenue and property operating expenses. By excluding these items, investors, analysts and our management can compare Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD between periods more consistently.

While FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD are relevant and widely-used measures of operating performance among REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund future cash requirements.

Further, the Company's computation of FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD may not be comparable to FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD reported by other REITs that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define FAD differently than the Company does.

The Company believes that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company also believes that the use of EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results of REITs among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among such companies more meaningful. The Company considers EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA useful in understanding the Company's operating results independent of its capital structure, indebtedness and other charges that are not indicative of its ongoing results, thereby allowing for a more meaningful comparison of operating performance between periods and against other REITs. The Company considers FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, impairment charges and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and, for FAD and Normalized FAD, by excluding noncash income and expenses such as amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred financing fees, and the effects of straight-line rent, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD can help investors compare the Company's operating performance between periods and to other REITs.

