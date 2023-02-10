Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SKAGEN Fondene - delisting of sub-fund

Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in the below sub-fund issued by SKAGEN Fondene will be today, 10 February 2023. ISIN: NO0010327786 -------------------------------------- Name: SKAGEN Tellus A -------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 10 February 2023 -------------------------------------- Short name: SKITEL -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 57434 -------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66