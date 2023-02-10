Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2023 | 09:10
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SKAGEN Fondene - delisting of sub-fund

Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in the below sub-fund
issued by SKAGEN Fondene will be today, 10 February 2023. 



ISIN:         NO0010327786  
--------------------------------------
Name:         SKAGEN Tellus A 
--------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 10 February 2023
--------------------------------------
Short name:      SKITEL     
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     57434      
--------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.