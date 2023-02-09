Anzeige
Fortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2023

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023;
  2. $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023;
  3. $0.11469 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023;
  4. $0.371529 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023;
  5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023;
  6. $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023;
  7. $0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023; and
  8. $0.565 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on June 1, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on May 17, 2023.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes. All amounts are given in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at September 30, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe0127da-4437-47ca-9cac-08bac0f73075


