DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.1748

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 129331

CODE: GOVG LN

ISIN: LU2355200796

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

