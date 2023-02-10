Anzeige
Alliance University Hosts the AIU South Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho Tournament for Women

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University in association with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) hosted the South Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho Tournament for Women. The sports division of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) partially funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, functions to promote competitive sports in university sector. The four-day mega event hosted about 1000 players from 76 Universities from the South Indian states and union territories, showcasing athleticism, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Students from various states team up at Alliance University for the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) South Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho Tournament for Women

The Inauguration ceremony was held at the University Central Campus where Dr. Punith Cariappa, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Administration & Affairs), Alliance University welcomed all the participating universities, coaches, members nominated by AIU and the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and was declared open by Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University in the presence of other University officials. The inauguration also had the august presence of Ms. Shobhana Narayan, Chairperson of the Women Welfare Committee of Karnataka State Kho-Kho Association (KSKKA); Dr. Sundaraj Urs, Professor, Physical Education, Bangalore University; and Mr. Mallikarjunaiah, Secretary, Karnataka State Kho-Kho Association (KSKKA).

The tournament was held on four clay courts in the Kho-Kho arena of the University. The match officials for the tournament were sourced from the Karnataka State Kho-Kho Association. The tournament followed a knockout cum league basis, with each team battling it out to emerge as the champion. Dr. M. V. Thiagachanthan, Director of Physical Education, VIT Vellore, was the official observer of the event.

A valedictory function was organized on the fourth day wherein international Kho-Kho player, Dr. Veena Vishu, was the guest of honour. University of Mysore won the tournament, while University of Calicut came second, and Mangalore University bagged the third prize followed by University of Kerala in the fourth spot. The tournament also recognized outstanding players wherein Sujitha of University of Calicut was declared the Best Defender; Divya of Mangalore University the Best Chaser; and Mysore University's Veena M as the Best All-rounder.

The championship was brought to a triumphant conclusion with trophies being presented to the winning teams and event declared closed by the Registrar of Alliance University. The tournament will long be remembered as a showcase of the incredible potential of women athletes in universities; the importance of such tournaments in promoting competitive sports; and fostering a spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship.

