For each country, similar rankings are provided and a complete profile of each retailer is included. Our unique database covers all the major Sports retailers in Europe.

Every day new data and new retailers are added to this database. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search.

This database contains all key information about international and national Sport Leisure retailers in Europe, including data on turnover and numbers of outlets.

Not only the major countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain but also smaller countries. For each country, the top-ranking is presented according to the latest available turnover figures. All data is updated frequently.

Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retailers, sectors, and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores, sales surface and much other relevant information.

For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).

Some of the Retailers covered include:

Decathlon

Footlocker

Groupe Go Sport

Intersport

JD Sport

Sport 2000

Sports Direct

Stadium

