Notice of the 2023 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Tuesday, 7 March 2023, at 10:00 CET. The meeting will be held at Bella Sky Conference & Event, Center Boulevard 5, entrance 3, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

The agenda for the annual general meeting is: . Approval of the annual report for 2022 and distribution of profits. . Advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2022. . Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. . Election and remuneration of board members. . Election of auditor.

The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting.

All members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election. Lynda Armstrong and Henrik Poulsen are not seeking re-election, and the Board of Directors proposes that Annica Bresky and Andrew Brown be elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

On the nomination of Annica Bresky and Andrew Brown, Thomas Thune Andersen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said:

"We've nominated two very strong candidates as new members of the Board of Directors. Annica Bresky has extensive industrial and leadership experience from global listed companies and deep knowledge of sustainability transformation and policy development in the EU and globally. Andrew Brown possesses extensive international executive experience from leading positions in large global organisations, operations, and projects, most recently as CEO of the Portuguese energy company Galp. I look forward to having them on board. Also, I'd like to thank both Lynda Armstrong and Henrik Poulsen for their great efforts on the Board of Directors over the past years."

Information about the nominated candidates' other executive positions, experience, and special competences is included in the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

