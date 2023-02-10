

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Georgia-based Textron Specialized Vehicles and Wisconsin -based BRP U.S. Inc. have recalled thousands of their personal transportation and side-by-side vehicles citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



Textron's recall includes E-Z-GO Personal Transportation Vehicles or PTVs, commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used primarily to transport people.



Textron's recall involves about 143,000 units sold in the United States, about 8,100 sold in Canada and about 1,000 in Mexico. The company had recalled some of the PTVs previously in September 2021, January 2022 and September 2022.



The affected vehicles were model year 2021, 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 5585710 through 5716926; and model year 2021, 2022 and 2023 Valor, Express and Liberty E-Z-GO TXT personal transportation vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 3478457 through 3591890.



The vehicles were manufactured in the U.S., and sold at E-Z-GO dealerships nationwide and online via E-Z-GO's Dealer to Driver program from May 2020 through November 2022 from between $8,200 and $15,700.



The recalled units are equipped with an optional USB charge port. The electronic board that powers the USB port can overheat and ignite adjacent components, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after Textron received 30 reports of the electronic board overheating, including two resulting in a fire with property damage. However, no injuries have been reported to date.



Textron consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled PTVs and contact the firm for a free repair. They are asked to turn the key switch to the OFF position and do not connect electric powered PTVs to a charger or a power outlet.



Further, BRP's recall involves about 3,310 units of Model Year 2023 Can-Am Commander, Defender, Maverick Trail and Sport series side-by-side vehicles. In addition, about 320 were sold in Canada and about 34 were sold in Mexico.



BRP vehicles, manufactured in Mexico, were sold in a variety of colors at Can-Am dealers nationwide from October 2022 through November 2022 for between $12,500 and $22,500.



The recalled vehicles can have a defective fuel hose assembly which could lead to a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.



However, the company has not received any report of incidents or injuries related to the recalled vehicles to date.



BRP consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair to replace the fuel hose assembly.



