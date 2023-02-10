First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - reversed stock split - new ISIN

The changes below will take effect as per 21 February 2023 due to a reversed stock split. Name: SPENN Technology ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060827269 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading with ISIN DK0060827269: 20 February 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ New ISIN: DK0062268686 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ First day of trading with ISIN DK0062268686: 21 February 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 2,481,836,200 shares of DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 24,828,362 shares of DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPENN ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 145941 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 33 45 10 00