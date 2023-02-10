Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2023 | 11:34
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - reversed stock split - new ISIN

The changes below will take effect as per 21 February 2023 due to a reversed
stock split. 



Name:                     SPENN Technology        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                     DK0060827269          
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with ISIN DK0060827269:  20 February 2023        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:                   DK0062268686          
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with ISIN DK0062268686: 21 February 2023        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:        2,481,836,200 shares of DKK 0.10
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:        24,828,362 shares of DKK 10   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                  DKK 10             
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                  SPENN              
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:            145941             
------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 33 45 10 00
Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.