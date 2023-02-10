

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rebounded in December after falling for three straight months, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Friday.



Industrial output posted an unexpected monthly growth of 1.6 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in November. This was the biggest growth in four months. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.1 percent.



Among components, capital goods posted the biggest monthly increase of 3.1 percent, followed by the 2.6 percent rise in energy output. Consumer goods production and intermediate goods output rose 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.1 percent, reversing November's 3.4 percent fall.



At the same time, unadjusted industrial production decreased 5.8 percent annually, which was bigger than the 3.4 percent fall in the previous month.



