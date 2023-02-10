DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Holding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Holding 10-Feb-2023 / 10:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group plc

(the 'Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6C2002

Issuer Name

WICKES GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Solas Capital Management, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Darien

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Solas Capital Management, LLC Darien, CT United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.99% 0.000000 2.99% 7,758,165 or reached Position of previous 3.01% 0.000000 3.01% 7806924 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 7,758,165 2.99% Sub Total 8.A 7,758,165 2.99%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Ultimate controlling controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Frederick Tucker Golden, Solas Portfolio Manager of Capital 2.99% 2.99% Solas Capital Management, Management, LLC LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Darien, CT

For further information please contact

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

