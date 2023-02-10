DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2023) of GBP56.58m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2023) of GBP38.87m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period 185.97p 20,900,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 182.24p Ordinary share price 190.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.44% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 122.17p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.82)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 09/02/2023

