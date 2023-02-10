

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular SA (MICC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $643 million, or $5.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.381 billion from $1.254 billion last year.



Millicom International Cellular SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $57 Mln. vs. $643 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $5.04 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.381 Bln vs. $1.254 Bln last year.



