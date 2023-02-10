DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of 20,577 ordinary shares in the Company granted on 05 February 2020 and 1,131 dividend equivalents to Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS, TSR and Strategic performance conditions and vested at 50.83% of the maximum.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 1p of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Vesting of a conditional award granted on 05 February 2020 and dividend equivalents under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. 2. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with the remaining balance of 12,558 retained. Item Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting GBPNIL 21,708 2. Sale GBP4.273793 9,150 d) Aggregated information 1. 21,708 GBPNIL - Aggregated volume - Price 2. 9,150 GBP4.273793 e) Date of the transactions 09/02/2023 f) Place of the transaction 1. Off market 2. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

