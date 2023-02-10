Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Berlin
10.02.23
08:08 Uhr
4,760 Euro
-0,080
-1,65 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.02.2023 | 13:01
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM) SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 10-Feb-2023 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of 20,577 ordinary shares in the Company granted on 05 February 2020 and 1,131 dividend equivalents to Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS, TSR and Strategic performance conditions and vested at 50.83% of the maximum. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                     Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                Chief Executive Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                      SThree plc 
b) LEI                      2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 1p 
of instrument 
                         GB00B0KM9T71 
Identification code 
b) Nature of the transaction            1. Vesting of a conditional award granted on 05 February 
                           2020 and dividend equivalents under the SThree plc Long Term 
                           Incentive Plan. 
                          2. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with the 
                           remaining balance of 12,558 retained. 
                         Item 
                                              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)             1. Vesting 
                                              GBPNIL     21,708 
 
 
                          2. Sale 
                                              GBP4.273793   9,150 
 
 
d) Aggregated information             1. 21,708 GBPNIL 
- Aggregated volume 
- Price                      2. 9,150 GBP4.273793 
 
e) Date of the transactions            09/02/2023 
f) Place of the transaction            1. Off market 
                          2. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  222419 
EQS News ID:  1557323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2023 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

