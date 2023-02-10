

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 56% at $3.10. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is up over 13% at $2.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is up over 12% at $11.69. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 12% at $2.59. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is up over 12% at $2.57. Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) is up over 11% at $3.24. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is up over 10% at $66.23. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is up over 6% at $62.00. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is up over 6% at $25.20. Hesai Group American Depositary Share, (HSAI) is up over 6% at $22.47.



In the Red



Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is down over 53% at $2.06. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is down over 33% at $10.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) is down over 17% at $9.49. Osisko Development Corp. (ODV) is down over 11% at $4.92. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 11% at $2.66. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is down over 9% at $2.45. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is down over 9% at $2.40. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is down over 6% at $34.07. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 6% at $14.75. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is down over 5% at $163.49.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen! Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.