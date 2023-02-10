DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8996

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210336775

CODE: AUEM LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN

