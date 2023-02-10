Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2023 | 14:46
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Baltia announcement on the bonds placement

AS Eco Baltia, the largest environmental and waste management group in the
Baltics, has today successfully placed the maximum 8,000,000 EUR amount of
bonds at the lowest end of the coupon range in the inaugural bond issue. 

Full press release with more detailed information on the transaction will
follow on Monday, 13 February, 2023. 

About Eco Baltia

Eco Baltia is the largest environmental and waste management group in the
Baltics, providing full-cycle waste management solutions from waste collection
and sorting to secondary raw material logistics, wholesale and raw material
processing as well as PET and PE/PP plastics recycling. 

The group companies employ more than 2300 employees in Latvia, Lithuania, and
Czech Republic. Its leading companies are PET Baltija, Eco Baltia vide,
Pilsetas Eko Serviss, Latvijas Zalais punkts, Nordic Plast, JUMIS, Czech TESIL
Fibres and Lithuania-based Ecoservice. 

Shareholders of Eco Baltia are private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund
(52.81%) trough "BSGF Salvus", the European Bank for the Reconstruction and
Development (30.51%) and management of the company (16.68%). 


     Additional information:
     Daiga Buca
     Head of Public Relations
     Eco Baltia
     Talr. 26588715
     daiga.buca@ecobaltia.lv
     www.ecobaltia.lv
Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.