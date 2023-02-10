Eco Baltia announcement on the bonds placement

AS Eco Baltia, the largest environmental and waste management group in the Baltics, has today successfully placed the maximum 8,000,000 EUR amount of bonds at the lowest end of the coupon range in the inaugural bond issue. Full press release with more detailed information on the transaction will follow on Monday, 13 February, 2023. About Eco Baltia Eco Baltia is the largest environmental and waste management group in the Baltics, providing full-cycle waste management solutions from waste collection and sorting to secondary raw material logistics, wholesale and raw material processing as well as PET and PE/PP plastics recycling. The group companies employ more than 2300 employees in Latvia, Lithuania, and Czech Republic. Its leading companies are PET Baltija, Eco Baltia vide, Pilsetas Eko Serviss, Latvijas Zalais punkts, Nordic Plast, JUMIS, Czech TESIL Fibres and Lithuania-based Ecoservice. Shareholders of Eco Baltia are private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund (52.81%) trough "BSGF Salvus", the European Bank for the Reconstruction and Development (30.51%) and management of the company (16.68%). Additional information: Daiga Buca Head of Public Relations Eco Baltia Talr. 26588715 daiga.buca@ecobaltia.lv www.ecobaltia.lv