Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
ACCESSWIRE
10.02.2023 | 15:26
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity Included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Essity:

Originally published on Essity News Center

The hygiene and health company Essity has, for the second consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. In the review of 7,800 companies globally, Essity is part of the top 10% to be selected for this year's Yearbook.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is subsequently analyzed alongside public environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

"At Essity, we are dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions, while working with sustainability across our value chain. We are proud of our performance and to be included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

Click here to view all the companies that made this year's Sustainability Yearbook.

Essity, Friday, February 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Essity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738936/Essity-Included-in-SP-Globals-Sustainability-Yearbook-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
