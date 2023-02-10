Kamux expands in Germany and opens its first showroom outside the Hamburg Metropolitan Region

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 10.2.2023 at 16:20

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to grow internationally and opens a new showroom in Düren, Germany, in April 2023. The new showroom, located southwest of Cologne in the city of Düren, will accommodate approximately 200 cars and it is Kamux's first showroom in Germany to be opened outside the Hamburg metropolitan region.

"Our focus during this strategy period is on international growth. The current showrooms in Germany serve the approximately five million people living in the Hamburg metropolitan area. The new location in Düren is our first showroom outside the Hamburg region and will bring new opportunities for Kamux. The triangle of Cologne, Düsseldorf and Aachen is home to more than three million people and borders with both Belgium and the Netherlands. So, in the future we will be able to serve an even larger number of customers in Germany as well as customers from the neighboring countries.

A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of our cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business with us. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars," says Martin Verrelli, Kamux's Country Manager for Germany.

Following the opening of the new showroom in Düren, the total number of Kamux showrooms in Germany is back to eight as Kamux has merged the operations of its Wentorf store, opened in 2018, with other stores in the Hamburg metropolitan area during the summer of 2022. In line with its strategy, in the future Kamux focuses on larger stores, which also support purchasing activities and processes related to the inspection and processing of cars.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Verrelli, Country Director Germany, martin.verrelli@kamux.de

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-expands-in-germany-and-opens-its-first-showroom-outside-the-hamburg-metropolitan-region-301744037.html