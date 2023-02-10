Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
10.02.23
16:18 Uhr
42,132 Euro
-0,186
-0,44 %
Dow Jones News
10.02.2023 | 15:46
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (E127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.544013

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23147946

CODE: E127 LN

ISIN: LU0635178014

ISIN:      LU0635178014 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      E127 LN 
Sequence No.:  222475 
EQS News ID:  1557555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2023 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

