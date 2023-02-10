Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2023 | 15:54
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 10

[10.02.2023]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.02.23IE000LZC9NM017,906,832.00USD0135,336,991.287.5578
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.02.23IE000DOZYQJ79,917,560.00EUR073,281,514.237.3891
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.02.23IE000GETKIK86,003,151.00GBP061,405,614.9910.2289
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.02.23IE000XIITCN51,835,506.00GBP018,564,864.7510.1143
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
10.02.23IE000HKX6U62764,510.00 SEK096,394,987.33126.0873
Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.