Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Attends Super Bowl With TikTok

Gamelancer Media attends Super Bowl LVII to record content along with TikTok Sports & Gaming Division

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading media-production and entertainment company that creates custom short-form video for brands, attends Super Bowl LVII to produce content along with TikTok Sports & Gaming Division. This year's Super Bowl features a head-to-head battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As an established creator of short-form video content that often features sports superstars from various leagues, Gamelancer Media is thrilled at the opportunity to attend this prestigious event alongside the social media giant. Boasting a following of over 30 million followers across its 14 TikTok channels makes Gamelancer Media one of the largest communities on the platform. The media company owns and operates a total network of 27 channels with over 37 million followers and subscribers across its combined social media platforms. The Company offers a variety of services to suit brand needs including distribution on the exclusive Gamelancer Media network, full production services (to be hosted on brand networks), or a combination of distribution and production.

"TikTok has established a strong presence throughout Super Bowl week, including activations and events. Gamelancer Media boasts one of the largest Gen Z and Millennial networks on TikTok and is increasingly working closely with TikTok as we grow our network and expand our brand engagements into more diverse sectors, including sports, gaming, and music, among others. The Super Bowl is the ultimate event in live entertainment and we're thrilled to have a presence throughout the weekend," says Mike Cotton, Gamelancer President & COO.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 37 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

