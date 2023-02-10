Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
10.02.2023 | 16:02
Rayonier Named 2022 Large Business of the Year by Nassau County Chamber of Commerce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Rayonier was recently named 2022 Large Business of the Year by The Nassau County Chamber of Commerce at their Annual Business Awards Dinner & Gala on February 2, 2023. The Chamber's highest and most prestigious honor, the Annual Business Awards celebrate the outstanding businesses, organizations and business professionals that positively impact the community.

Rayonier has been embedded in Nassau County for more than 85 years, with a mission to serve as a responsible steward of the environment and a beneficial partner to the communities in which we operate. As a long-standing member of the community, Rayonier is dedicated to the existing and future prosperity of Nassau County.

Nassau County Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based association of Nassau County businesses, professional leaders and individuals working together to provide leadership which will aggressively promote and defend responsible economic growth, employment opportunities, government and excellence in education and quality of life. Nassau County Chamber Award recipients were selected by the Chamber's Board of Directors and Chamber of Commerce members and recognized for their contribution to the goals surrounding the organization's mission statement.

Rayonier, Friday, February 10, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738942/Rayonier-Named-2022-Large-Business-of-the-Year-by-Nassau-County-Chamber-of-Commerce

