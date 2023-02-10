Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
10.02.23
13:53 Uhr
17,500 Euro
-0,820
-4,48 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,73017,80017:47
17,75017,81517:47
PR Newswire
10.02.2023 | 16:18
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Nomination Committee proposes Beth Ferreira, Therese Friberg, Richard Nilsson and Niko Pakalén as new Board members of AB SKF.

Beth Ferreira is Divisional Managing Director, Precision Engineering at IMI plc. She has previously held several senior positions, including as group president for several different business areas for Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Therese Friberg is Group CFO and Executive Vice President of Electrolux. She has held several senior positions within the Electrolux Group, including as CFO and managing controller for different business areas.

Richard Nilsson is Investment Director at FAM AB and board member of Stora Enso Oyj, IPCO AB, GROPYUS AG and Cinder Invest AB. He was previously equity research analyst at SEB Enskilda, Alfred Berg and Handelsbanken.

Niko Pakalén is partner at Cevian Capital and board member of TietoEvry Oyj. He has previously held leading positions within Cevian Capital and worked at Danske Bank.

Colleen Repplier has declined re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2023.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors shall consist of ten members and no deputy members. In addition to the proposed four new elections the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Hans Stråberg, Hock Goh, Geert Follens, Håkan Buskhe, Susanna Schneeberger and Rickard Gustafson.

Hans Stråberg is proposed to be the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals will be published in conjunction with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023 consists of Marcus Wallenberg, FAM, Christer Gardell, Cevian Capital, Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring and Anders Jonsson, Skandia, together with the Chair of the Board of Directors Hans Stråberg.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3712886/1842081.pdf

20230210 Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3143182

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committees-proposal-for-board-of-directors-of-ab-skf-301744076.html

Diese Gold-Aktie müssen Sie sich ansehen!
Macht es Sinn jetzt noch auf Gold zu setzen? Ein klares Ja! Am besten mit einem Wert, der noch richtig viel Potential verspricht. Börsenprofi Marcel Torney hat den neuen Gold-Aktien-Kracher für Sie analysiert.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.