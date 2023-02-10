Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 10 février/February 2023) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (the "Issuer") was halted on February 14, 2022, following the announcement of the proposed merger agreement dated April 26, 2022 with FreedomX Metaversive Networks Inc. and 1233392 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which would have been a Fundamental Change pursuant to CSE Policy 8. The Issuer has subsequently announced the termination of the merger.

The Exchange has determined that the Issuer has not met the continued listing requirements as set out in CSE Policy 2, Appendix A section 2.9.

Pursuant to Policy 6 section 2.4, the Issuer may not rely on confidential price protection, nor may the Issuer complete any financing without prior Exchange approval.

In accordance with Policy 3, section 5.1, the .X extension is added to the listed securities of Issuers that the Exchange has deemed to be inactive.

The issuer will resume trading on February 13, 2023.

_________________________________

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (l'« Émetteur ») a été arrêtée le 14 février 2022, suite à l'annonce du projet d'accord de fusion daté du 26 avril 2022 avec FreedomX Metaversive Networks Inc. et 1233392 B.C. Ltd., une filiale en propriété exclusive de la Société, qui aurait constitué un changement fondamental conformément à la politique 8 du CSE. L'émetteur a par la suite annoncé la résiliation de la fusion.

La Bourse a déterminé que l'émetteur n'a pas satisfait aux exigences d'inscription continue énoncées dans la politique 2 du CSE, annexe A, section 2.9.

Conformément à la section 2.4 de la politique 6, l'émetteur ne peut pas se fier à la protection confidentielle des prix, ni conclure un financement sans l'approbation préalable de la Bourse.

Conformément à la politique 3, section 5.1, l'extension .X est ajoutée aux titres cotés des émetteurs que la Bourse a jugés inactifs.

L'émetteur reprendra ses activités le 13 février 2023.

Issuer/ Emetteur: Better Plant Sciences Inc. Old symbol/Vieux symbole: PLNT New symbol/ Nouveau symbole: PLNT.X Effective Date/ Date effective: le 13 février/February 2023

